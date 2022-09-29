Extreme filmmaker Bryan Smith will talk shop during Nat Geo Live: Capturing the Impossible

Smith's talk at San Antonio's Tobin Center starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, but a Nat Geo Bookstore will open at the venue at 1 p.m.

By on Thu, Sep 29, 2022 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Filmmaker Bryan Smith has faced many dangers throughout his career. - Pablo Durana
Pablo Durana
Filmmaker Bryan Smith has faced many dangers throughout his career.
Prior to his appearance in San Antonio, extreme filmmaker Bryan Smith faced down dangers including an encounter with machete-wielding locals in Papua New Guinea and dealing with frostbite while making the first-ever ice climb of Niagara Falls.

Along the way, he's explored deep canyons in the South Pacific and ascended North America's highest mountains.

Tasked with capturing the impossible, Smith often puts his own life at risk while exploring the planet's most remote environments. In his presentation, Smith will detail what it means to adventure with purpose and discuss the rewards of the heart-pounding risks he takes in his work.

Nat Geo Live: Capturing the Impossible starts at 2 p.m., but the lobby and Nat Geo Bookstore open at 1 p.m. for those looking to score merch before the show.

$15-$45, 2 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show
Bracken UMC Pumpkin Patch 20377 FM 2252, (830) 606-6717, facebook.com/BrackenUMCPumpkinPatch Bracken UMC's pumpkin patch is open daily throughout October, from 4-7 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday. The church is also hosting a Fall Fest and Patch or Treat on October 22. Photo via Instagram / _royalchambers

25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio
Confluence Park 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org Confluence Park features winding riverside trails that are perfect for biking, walking and jogging. Along the riverbanks, you can find various works of art and educational plaques. It also has a sweet, Instagram-worthy pavilion. Photo via Instagram / theredatom

22 scenic San Antonio-area parks to visit for a breath of fresh air this fall
Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Arts Slideshows

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show
Bracken UMC Pumpkin Patch 20377 FM 2252, (830) 606-6717, facebook.com/BrackenUMCPumpkinPatch Bracken UMC's pumpkin patch is open daily throughout October, from 4-7 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday. The church is also hosting a Fall Fest and Patch or Treat on October 22. Photo via Instagram / _royalchambers

25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio
Confluence Park 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org Confluence Park features winding riverside trails that are perfect for biking, walking and jogging. Along the riverbanks, you can find various works of art and educational plaques. It also has a sweet, Instagram-worthy pavilion. Photo via Instagram / theredatom

22 scenic San Antonio-area parks to visit for a breath of fresh air this fall
Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Arts Slideshows

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show
Bracken UMC Pumpkin Patch 20377 FM 2252, (830) 606-6717, facebook.com/BrackenUMCPumpkinPatch Bracken UMC's pumpkin patch is open daily throughout October, from 4-7 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday. The church is also hosting a Fall Fest and Patch or Treat on October 22. Photo via Instagram / _royalchambers

25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio
Confluence Park 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org Confluence Park features winding riverside trails that are perfect for biking, walking and jogging. Along the riverbanks, you can find various works of art and educational plaques. It also has a sweet, Instagram-worthy pavilion. Photo via Instagram / theredatom

22 scenic San Antonio-area parks to visit for a breath of fresh air this fall
Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Trending

Coach Gregg Popovich warns San Antonio Spurs fans not to plan on a championship season

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Greg Popovich didn't comment on whether this will be his final season in the league, but said that whoever comes after him will have an opportunity to bring the team "to the next level."

TV and film star Kevin James' stand-up tour comes to San Antonio this weekend

By Kiko Martinez

TV and film star Kevin James' stand-up tour comes to San Antonio this weekend

World's steepest flume coaster to splash down at SeaWorld San Antonio next year

By Michael Karlis

The new log flume ride is set to open in 2023.

Musical adaptation of The Color Purple opens at San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre Friday

By Caroline Wolff

Musical adaptation of The Color Purple opens at San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre Friday

Also in Arts

Coach Gregg Popovich warns San Antonio Spurs fans not to plan on a championship season

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Greg Popovich didn't comment on whether this will be his final season in the league, but said that whoever comes after him will have an opportunity to bring the team "to the next level."

San Antonio River Authority giving away 100 native trees this Saturday

By Michael Karlis

The event will include educational workshops to learn more about the local river basin.

Artpace exhibition 'Our Step, Our Hope' showcases art from San Antonio's South Korean sister city

By Marco Aquino

Youngsung Hwang, Family Story.

San Antonio-native Justin Martindale lands Halloween-themed drag queen special on Hulu

By Michael Karlis

Martindale is best known for his stand-up comedy and being a former host on E!'s What the Fashion.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us