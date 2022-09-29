Extreme filmmaker Bryan Smith will talk shop during Nat Geo Live: Capturing the Impossible

click to enlarge Pablo Durana Filmmaker Bryan Smith has faced many dangers throughout his career.

Prior to his appearance in San Antonio, extreme filmmaker Bryan Smith faced down dangers including an encounter with machete-wielding locals in Papua New Guinea and dealing with frostbite while making the first-ever ice climb of Niagara Falls.Along the way, he's explored deep canyons in the South Pacific and ascended North America's highest mountains.Tasked with capturing the impossible, Smith often puts his own life at risk while exploring the planet's most remote environments. In his presentation, Smith will detail what it means to adventure with purpose and discuss the rewards of the heart-pounding risks he takes in his work.Nat Geo Live: Capturing the Impossible starts at 2 p.m., but the lobby and Nat Geo Bookstore open at 1 p.m. for those looking to score merch before the show.