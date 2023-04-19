Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Fiesta Cornyation's Court of Chaotic Wisdom promises to bring down the house at the Empire

This year's iteration welcomes Anet Alaniz — owner of the off-kilter store Pig Liquors — as King Anchovy LVI.

By on Wed, Apr 19, 2023 at 10:24 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Not just a bawdy spectacle, the annual event has raised more than $3 million for nonprofits since its inception. - Julian Ledezma
Julian Ledezma
Not just a bawdy spectacle, the annual event has raised more than $3 million for nonprofits since its inception.
Since it first emerged in 1951 as a parody of the upper-crust affair that is the Coronation of the Queen of the Order of the Alamo, Cornyation has evolved into a charitable enterprise that's one of the city's hottest LGBTQ+ events.

Irreverent satire of local and national politics has always been at the heart of Cornyation, and 2023's source material promises to make this year's show wackier than ever.

Dubbed The Court of Chaotic Wisdom, this year's iteration welcomes Anet Alaniz — owner of the off-kilter store Pig Liquors — as King Anchovy LVI.

And the pig references don't stop there. Making the troupe's second annual Cornyation performance, Powdered Wig Machine will collaborate with visual artist Mauro de La Tierra on a piece satirizing the world's first pig-to-human heart transplant, which occurred last year.

From there, the event promises to dive deep into even stranger territory. This year's other performers include Bridgette Norris-Sanchez, Charlemagne Scarlett, Ellis Ussery, Michelle Delgado, Ursula Zavala, Valley Ortiz, Victoria Morales and The Wizard. Eleven courts will perform skits and other entertainment for the King of Cornyation and the rest of the Cornyation court.

Not just a bawdy spectacle, the annual event has raised more than $3 million for nonprofits since its inception, benefitting the San Antonio AIDS Foundation, BEAT AIDS, the Thrive Youth Center and the Robert Rehm theater arts scholarships for high school students.

$15-$45, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 25-Thursday, April 27, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Bexar County Commissioners clear San Antonio Spurs to play Austin games during next two years

By Sanford Nowlin

The Spurs got county approval to play a few more games away from the AT&T Center over the next two years.

Roman bust found at Goodwill to be repatriated from San Antonio to Germany next month

By Dalia Gulca

Roman bust found at Goodwill to be repatriated from San Antonio to Germany next month

San Antonio officials urge XFL fans to prepare for traffic, parking issues ahead of Saturday's football game

By Sanford Nowlin

The XFL's San Antonio Brahmas are playing Saturday at the Alamodome.

San Antonio's Pearl complex unveils 2023 Fiesta mural by artist Martha-Martinez Flores

By Nina Rangel

The Pearl's Fiesta 2023 mural was created by Martha-Martinez Flores.

Also in Arts

San Antonio's Pearl complex unveils 2023 Fiesta mural by artist Martha-Martinez Flores

By Nina Rangel

The Pearl's Fiesta 2023 mural was created by Martha-Martinez Flores.

Roman bust found at Goodwill to be repatriated from San Antonio to Germany next month

By Dalia Gulca

Roman bust found at Goodwill to be repatriated from San Antonio to Germany next month

Bexar County Commissioners clear San Antonio Spurs to play Austin games during next two years

By Sanford Nowlin

The Spurs got county approval to play a few more games away from the AT&T Center over the next two years.

San Antonio officials urge XFL fans to prepare for traffic, parking issues ahead of Saturday's football game

By Sanford Nowlin

The XFL's San Antonio Brahmas are playing Saturday at the Alamodome.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us