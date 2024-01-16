Frequently shirtless comic Bert Kreischer brings new tour to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Bert Kreischer has been hailed as "one of the best storytellers of his generation" by Forbes.
Barrel-chested comedian Bert Kreischer is coming to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Jan. 20 as part of his Tops Off World Tour.
Known for his party-hard lifestyle and frat boy humor, Kreischer's stop in the Alamo City comes after the release of his highly anticipated fifth Netflix special, Razzle Dazzle
.
Hailed as "one of the best storytellers of his generation" by Forbes
, Kreischer's tour also follows the release of his film The Machine
, a fictionalized retelling of the time he got mixed up with the Russian mafia during a trip he took in college.
$25 and up, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.
