Frequently shirtless comic Bert Kreischer brings new tour to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center

Kreischer's stop in the Alamo City comes after the release of his highly anticipated fifth Netflix special, Razzle Dazzle.

By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 9:00 am

Bert Kreischer has been hailed as "one of the best storytellers of his generation" by Forbes.
Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Bert Kreischer has been hailed as "one of the best storytellers of his generation" by Forbes.
Barrel-chested comedian Bert Kreischer is coming to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Jan. 20 as part of his Tops Off World Tour.

Known for his party-hard lifestyle and frat boy humor, Kreischer's stop in the Alamo City comes after the release of his highly anticipated fifth Netflix special, Razzle Dazzle.

Hailed as "one of the best storytellers of his generation" by Forbes, Kreischer's tour also follows the release of his film The Machine, a fictionalized retelling of the time he got mixed up with the Russian mafia during a trip he took in college.

$25 and up, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

January 10, 2024

