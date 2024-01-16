Frequently shirtless comic Bert Kreischer brings new tour to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center Bert Kreischer has been hailed as "one of the best storytellers of his generation" by Forbes.

Barrel-chested comedian Bert Kreischer is coming to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Jan. 20 as part of his Tops Off World Tour.Known for his party-hard lifestyle and frat boy humor, Kreischer's stop in the Alamo City comes after the release of his highly anticipated fifth Netflix special,Hailed as "one of the best storytellers of his generation" by, Kreischer's tour also follows the release of his film, a fictionalized retelling of the time he got mixed up with the Russian mafia during a trip he took in college.