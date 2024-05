San Antonio Spurs fans worked up over Whataburger's NBA tweet

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Moab Republic San Antonio-based Whataburger has dozens of sports partnerships across its territory.

We feel like a proud parent tonight so we can’t pick. Y’all got the @okcthunder or @dallasmavs?? — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) May 8, 2024

Can’t wait to watch Chet do Chet things — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) May 8, 2024

I am announcing a full and unwavering boycott against the fast food entity known as Whataburger. I have stood by long enough as they slowly forget and spit in the face of their Texas heritage. This can be accepted no longer and will not stand. #NotMyWhataburger https://t.co/0bKxtEut58 — Nic (@pumpkinking40) May 8, 2024

Demand Frost Bank Center to Replace Whataburger with Burger Boy in the Arena - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/1LTf9MJMpS — Jesse (@Jesserdrgzjr) May 8, 2024

Hey y’all? We were literally just excited to watch two teams we sponsor. It’s gonna be okay. — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) May 8, 2024

San Antonio cooked them so hard that they felt they had to tweet this. That's a W(emby) https://t.co/TZCchCy460 — Dakota Mitchell (@dakmitch) May 8, 2024

Well yall it seems that @Whataburger doesn’t like having quality beef in their restaurants or online. Gotta be the softest admin on the planet 😂 was I the only one to get blocked? Shit I didn’t even cuss at them. Well time to have @BurgerBoySA for lunch today. #FEWB pic.twitter.com/6EAGLDaOfN — The Equalizer (@cleija3) May 8, 2024

Good morning to everyone except the former Whataburger Twitter admin — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) May 9, 2024

In bizarre online dustup, some Spurs fans are threatening to boycott San Antonio-based Whataburger after the fast-food chain tweeted its support for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chet Holmgren instead of hometown hero Victor Wembanyama.The fracas began Tuesday — the day after Wembanyama won the NBA's coveted Rookie of the Year — when the burger business tweeted about its excitement over Dallas Mavericks' playoff game against the Oklahoma City Thunder."We feel like a proud parent tonight so we can't pick," Whataburger wrote on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. "Y'all got the OKC Thunder or Dallas Mavs??"Spurs fans swiftly rebuked Whataburger's support for the other teams — never mind that the fast food chai has sponsorship deals with both the Mavericks and the Thunder has has operated locations in the Sooner State since the 1970s."Did they totally forget where they are from?" X user @Spurstexanstros replied. "At this point they probably even have forgotten the whole of Corpus Christi."Whataburger appeared to double down on the Thunder love, writing in the comments section that the business "Can't wait to watch Chet do Chet things."Whataburger's apparent lack of enthusiasm for Wemby's big win led to outrage among Spurs fans. Some, including user @pumpkinking40, announced they're ready to boycott the burger chain.Others launched an online petition to replace Frost Bank Center's Whataburger location with Burger Boy, another locally based chain.For folks not in the know, Chicago-based investment firm BDT Partners bought a majority stake in Whataburger in 2019. Since then, some claim that the quality of the restaurants' food has declined.Whataburger tried to play defense on X, pointing out its broad array of sports sponsorships. (For the record, it has more than 80.)"We were literally just excited to watch two teams we sponsor," the company explained in a tweet.That only seemed to draw more ire from Spurs fans."San Antonio cooked them so hard that they felt they had to tweet this," San Antonio business owner Dakota Mitchell tweeted in response. "That's a W(emby).Indeed, some fans, including user @cleija3 took their animosity to a level that led to Whataburger blocking them from viewing the corporate account.By Thursday morning, Whataburger tweeted that its account administrator had been changed.In a statement to the, Whataburger officials maintained that the company doesn't have beef with San Antonio."The only feud here is with the people who didn't vote for Wemby for Defensive Player of the Year," the company said. "We love all of the teams and players we work with."