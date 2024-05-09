LAST CALL FOR SA FLAVOR TICKETS! JOIN US 5/9

San Antonio Spurs fans worked up over Whataburger's NBA tweet

After the Alamo City-based company mentioned two other hoops teams but not Wembanyama's Rookie of the Year win, some fans called for a boycott.

By on Thu, May 9, 2024 at 1:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio-based Whataburger has dozens of sports partnerships across its territory. - Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Shutterstock / Moab Republic
San Antonio-based Whataburger has dozens of sports partnerships across its territory.
In bizarre online dustup, some Spurs fans are threatening to boycott San Antonio-based Whataburger after the fast-food chain tweeted its support for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chet Holmgren instead of hometown hero Victor Wembanyama.

The fracas began Tuesday — the day after Wembanyama won the NBA's coveted Rookie of the Year — when the burger business tweeted about its excitement over Dallas Mavericks' playoff game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"We feel like a proud parent tonight so we can't pick," Whataburger wrote on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. "Y'all got the OKC Thunder or Dallas Mavs??"
Spurs fans swiftly rebuked Whataburger's support for the other teams — never mind that the fast food chai has sponsorship deals with both the Mavericks and the Thunder has has operated locations in the Sooner State since the 1970s.

"Did they totally forget where they are from?" X user @Spurstexanstros replied. "At this point they probably even have forgotten the whole of Corpus Christi."

Whataburger appeared to double down on the Thunder love, writing in the comments section that the business "Can't wait to watch Chet do Chet things."
Whataburger's apparent lack of enthusiasm for Wemby's big win led to outrage among Spurs fans.  Some, including user @pumpkinking40, announced they're ready to boycott the burger chain.
Others launched an online petition to replace Frost Bank Center's Whataburger location with Burger Boy, another locally based chain.
For folks not in the know, Chicago-based investment firm BDT Partners bought a majority stake in Whataburger in 2019. Since then, some claim that the quality of the restaurants' food has declined.

Whataburger tried to play defense on X, pointing out its broad array of sports sponsorships. (For the record, it has more than 80.)

"We were literally just excited to watch two teams we sponsor," the company explained in a tweet.
That only seemed to draw more ire from Spurs fans.

"San Antonio cooked them so hard that they felt they had to tweet this," San Antonio business owner Dakota Mitchell tweeted in response. "That's a W(emby).
Indeed, some fans, including user @cleija3 took their animosity to a level that led to Whataburger blocking them from viewing the corporate account.
By Thursday morning, Whataburger tweeted that its account administrator had been changed.
In a statement to the Current, Whataburger officials maintained that the company doesn't have beef with San Antonio.

"The only feud here is with the people who didn't vote for Wemby for Defensive Player of the Year," the company said. "We love all of the teams and players we work with."

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Fans react to snub of San Antonio's Wembanyama for Defensive Player of the Year

By Michael Karlis

Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama high-fives teammate Devin Vassell during a matchup against the Houston Rockets earlier this season.

San Antonio store mistakenly sells Wembanyama ROTY T-shirts before award is given

By Michael Karlis

The NBA first revealed that Wemby was a top-three finalist for the Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards on April 22.

San Antonio Asian Festival brings a variety of performances, food and fun to La Villita May 11

By Dean Zach

Goups including the San Antonio Chinese Alliance Dragon Dance Team, the Rhythmics School of Kathak Dance and Hula Halau ohana Elikapeka will perform at the event.

Trio of RuPaul's Drag Race alums will descend onto San Antonio's Bonham Exchange May 9

By Dalia Gulca

Mirage recently competed on Season 16 of Drag Race.

Classic musical West Side Story debuts at the San Pedro Playhouse on May 10

By Caroline Wolff

West Side Story tackles relevant issues of racial and class stratification in the form of everything from tender kisses to brutal knife fights.

San Antonio Asian Festival brings a variety of performances, food and fun to La Villita May 11

By Dean Zach

Goups including the San Antonio Chinese Alliance Dragon Dance Team, the Rhythmics School of Kathak Dance and Hula Halau ohana Elikapeka will perform at the event.

Comedian Jo Koy will perform at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center this fall

By Sanford Nowlin

“I never take for granted that I get to live out my dream on the stage every week, and this new tour is something special that I can’t what to share with everyone,” Koy said in a statement.

Teachers and nurses get free admission to the San Antonio Zoo this week

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Zoo's new front entrance opened late last year.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us