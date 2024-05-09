San Antonio Spurs fans worked up over Whataburger's NBA tweet

The fracas began Tuesday — the day after Wembanyama won the NBA's coveted Rookie of the Year — when the burger business tweeted about its excitement over Dallas Mavericks' playoff game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
"We feel like a proud parent tonight so we can't pick," Whataburger wrote on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. "Y'all got the OKC Thunder or Dallas Mavs??"
Spurs fans swiftly rebuked Whataburger's support for the other teams — never mind that the fast food chai has sponsorship deals with both the Mavericks and the Thunder has has operated locations in the Sooner State since the 1970s.
We feel like a proud parent tonight so we can’t pick. Y’all got the @okcthunder or @dallasmavs??— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) May 8, 2024
"Did they totally forget where they are from?" X user @Spurstexanstros replied. "At this point they probably even have forgotten the whole of Corpus Christi."
Whataburger appeared to double down on the Thunder love, writing in the comments section that the business "Can't wait to watch Chet do Chet things."
Whataburger's apparent lack of enthusiasm for Wemby's big win led to outrage among Spurs fans. Some, including user @pumpkinking40, announced they're ready to boycott the burger chain.
Can’t wait to watch Chet do Chet things— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) May 8, 2024
Others launched an online petition to replace Frost Bank Center's Whataburger location with Burger Boy, another locally based chain.
I am announcing a full and unwavering boycott against the fast food entity known as Whataburger. I have stood by long enough as they slowly forget and spit in the face of their Texas heritage. This can be accepted no longer and will not stand. #NotMyWhataburger https://t.co/0bKxtEut58— Nic (@pumpkinking40) May 8, 2024
For folks not in the know, Chicago-based investment firm BDT Partners bought a majority stake in Whataburger in 2019. Since then, some claim that the quality of the restaurants' food has declined.
Demand Frost Bank Center to Replace Whataburger with Burger Boy in the Arena - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/1LTf9MJMpS— Jesse (@Jesserdrgzjr) May 8, 2024
Whataburger tried to play defense on X, pointing out its broad array of sports sponsorships. (For the record, it has more than 80.)
"We were literally just excited to watch two teams we sponsor," the company explained in a tweet.
That only seemed to draw more ire from Spurs fans.
Hey y’all? We were literally just excited to watch two teams we sponsor. It’s gonna be okay.— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) May 8, 2024
"San Antonio cooked them so hard that they felt they had to tweet this," San Antonio business owner Dakota Mitchell tweeted in response. "That's a W(emby).
Indeed, some fans, including user @cleija3 took their animosity to a level that led to Whataburger blocking them from viewing the corporate account.
San Antonio cooked them so hard that they felt they had to tweet this. That's a W(emby) https://t.co/TZCchCy460— Dakota Mitchell (@dakmitch) May 8, 2024
By Thursday morning, Whataburger tweeted that its account administrator had been changed.
Well yall it seems that @Whataburger doesn’t like having quality beef in their restaurants or online. Gotta be the softest admin on the planet 😂 was I the only one to get blocked? Shit I didn’t even cuss at them. Well time to have @BurgerBoySA for lunch today. #FEWB pic.twitter.com/6EAGLDaOfN— The Equalizer (@cleija3) May 8, 2024
In a statement to the Current, Whataburger officials maintained that the company doesn't have beef with San Antonio.
Good morning to everyone except the former Whataburger Twitter admin— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) May 9, 2024
"The only feud here is with the people who didn't vote for Wemby for Defensive Player of the Year," the company said. "We love all of the teams and players we work with."
