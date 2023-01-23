Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweets insult about Dallas Cowboys kicker during Sunday's game

click to enlarge Instagram / brettmaher19 Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher's extra point attempt was blocked during their match-up against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 23, 2023

BEST. TWEET. EVER. 😂😂 — Blaise Ingoglia (@GovGoneWild) January 23, 2023

This is the funniest tweet ever — Ryan Stewman (@ryanstewman) January 23, 2023

You can’t even kick on the light switch for us in winter. — BOXING n BBQ (@BOXINGnBBQ) January 23, 2023

He kicks about as good as you maintaining the state’s electric grid. — Jonathan Kassa (@JKassa_PA151st) January 23, 2023

Maybe you can switch jobs. He can't be any worse a governor than you. — #FreeBuddhaMichael🇵🇷 (@BurnerBuddha) January 23, 2023