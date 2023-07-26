Hot Wheels Monster Trucks rev into San Antonio's AT&T Center this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / AT&T Center These monster trucks are designed to look like iconic Hot Wheels toys.

Monster trucks are coming.In case that wasn't loud enough: MONSTER TRUCKS ARE COMING!They're loud, they're gigantic, they're ready to do jumps, backflips, wheelies and corkscrews. Of course, they're also ready to crush cars — and the competition.Plus, they're designed to look like iconic Hot Wheels toys: the lineup of heavy hitters for this arena show includes Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and the all-new Gunkster.Also look out for a special appearance from Arcticgon, the transforming car-eating dragon that breathes fire and frost, and from the daredevil riders of the Hot Wheels Freestyle Motocross team.If that's not enough, the arena will also hold a dynamic dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways to go along with the "Glow Party" theme. Guests can arrive early for the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party, where they can enjoy exclusive up-close, on-the-floor access to favorite monster trucks and even grab autographs from performers.