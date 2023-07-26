LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks rev into San Antonio's AT&T Center this weekend

Featured trucks include Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and the all-new Gunkster.

By on Wed, Jul 26, 2023 at 8:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge These monster trucks are designed to look like iconic Hot Wheels toys. - Courtesy Photo / AT&T Center
Courtesy Photo / AT&T Center
These monster trucks are designed to look like iconic Hot Wheels toys.
Monster trucks are coming.

In case that wasn't loud enough: MONSTER TRUCKS ARE COMING!

They're loud, they're gigantic, they're ready to do jumps, backflips, wheelies and corkscrews. Of course, they're also ready to crush cars — and the competition.

Plus, they're designed to look like iconic Hot Wheels toys: the lineup of heavy hitters for this arena show includes Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and the all-new Gunkster.

Also look out for a special appearance from Arcticgon, the transforming car-eating dragon that breathes fire and frost, and from the daredevil riders of the Hot Wheels Freestyle Motocross team.

If that's not enough, the arena will also hold a dynamic dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways to go along with the "Glow Party" theme. Guests can arrive early for the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party, where they can enjoy exclusive up-close, on-the-floor access to favorite monster trucks and even grab autographs from performers.

$25-$60, 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

A great white shark built entirely of legos is on display at San Antonio's Legoland

By Brandon Rodriguez

Kevin Hintz, who built the lego shark, stands with his creation inside Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio.

San Antonio fave George Lopez returns to the Alamo City this weekend

By Dean Zach

Lopez will appear at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

Public Theater of San Antonio unveils new leadership team

By Nina Rangel

From left: Christina Casella, Asia Ciaravino, J. Robert "Jimmy" Moore and Rick Sanchez.

Roberto Treviño wants to build a better-funded, higher-profile San Antonio Philharmonic

By Sanford Nowlin

Treviño served on the Philharmonic's board during its inaugural season and is now its executive director.

Also in Arts

A great white shark built entirely of legos is on display at San Antonio's Legoland

By Brandon Rodriguez

Kevin Hintz, who built the lego shark, stands with his creation inside Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio.

Dallas Cowboys open new pro shop at San Antonio's North Star Mall

By Michael Karlis

With the opening of the new San Antonio location, the Silver and Blue now operate 28 pro shop locations around the country.

Public Theater of San Antonio unveils new leadership team

By Nina Rangel

From left: Christina Casella, Asia Ciaravino, J. Robert "Jimmy" Moore and Rick Sanchez.

San Antonio Spurs exploring option of downtown arena to keep Wemby on board

By Michael Karlis

The 21-year-old AT&T Center in San Antonio is among the oldest arenas in the NBA.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us