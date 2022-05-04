EVO Entertainment will open 12-screen theater and entertainment venue on San Antonio's South Side

click to enlarge Instagram / josephandre EVO Entertainment currently operates six Texas locations, including complexes in Schertz and New Braunfels.

Austin-based cinema-entertainment chain EVO Entertainment Group will open a new, 12-screen location on San Antonio's South Side.EVO Entertainment Group will develop the location at South Park Mall for a planned December opening date. In addition to the movie screens, the facility will include with dine-in service, a bowling alley, number cars and a virtual reality experience.The chain operates six locations throughout Texas, including New Braunfels, Schertz and Fredericksburg. The South Side location will be its first in the Alamo City proper.“This was the perfect opportunity to join a community we’ve been watching for a while now,” EVO Entertainment CEO Mitchell Roberts said in an emailed statement. “San Antonio’s South Side is one of the most vibrant, active and rapidly growing areas in the city, and we’re thrilled to bring quality family entertainment to the neighborhood.”The South Side EVO will employ roughly 175 people, according to the company.