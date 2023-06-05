VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Mural of Spurs legend Manu Ginobili pops up on San Antonio's inner West Side

The public display is just the latest artwork to show up in San Antonio celebrating the Silver and Black.

By on Mon, Jun 5, 2023 at 5:18 pm

click to enlarge Sports fans can snap a photo of the mural at 3667 Fredericksburg Road on the city's inner West Side. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Sports fans can snap a photo of the mural at 3667 Fredericksburg Road on the city's inner West Side.
Yet another mural of a San Antonio Spurs legend has popped up in the Alamo City — this time featuring Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili.

The mural of the Argentine-born four-time NBA champ popped up at the SpipIt Daiquiris location at 3667 Fredericksburg Road on the city’s inner West Side. The mural blasted on the side of the drive-thru drink spot was completed by Texas artist Roger Maximo.

According to Maximo’s Instagram page, the muralist has previously been behind other projects of NBA legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

“I’m most known for my murals in Austin and San Antonio, Texas. I specialize in portraits and realism but love to collaborate with my clients to bring their ideas to life,” Maximo previously said in an interview with Voyage Austin. “My murals tend to stand out due to my colorful palette and use of color choice. I use mostly spray paint but will often incorporate other paint mediums if necessary.”

The new Ginobili mural is just one of several public artworks celebrating the Silver and Black found around the city.

Perhaps the most famous Spurs mural is at South Side staple Rudy’s Seafood. Located at 4122 S. Flores St., that mural includes depictions of Spurs legends, including George Gervin, David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

More recently, a painting of French phenom Victor Wembanyama wearing a Spurs jersey showed up on the side of Rudy’s Seafood in late March.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

