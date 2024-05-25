SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

New exhibition at San Antonio's Briscoe Museum centered around wildlife paintings

The "Survival of the Fittest" exhibition will showcase works by four European masters of known for traveling to depict their subjects in natural surroundings.

By on Sat, May 25, 2024 at 9:01 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge New exhibition at San Antonio's Briscoe Museum centered around wildlife paintings (2)
San Antonio’s Briscoe Western Art Museum next month will become the latest host of the touring exhibition "Survival of the Fittest: Envisioning Wildlife and Wilderness with the Big Four." The exhibition comes from The National Museum of Wildlife art in Wyoming in collaboration with the Netherlands’ Rijksmuseum.

The paintings featured in the show are all by four European masters of wildlife painting: Richard Friese, Wilhelm Kuhnert, Bruno Lilijefors and Carl Rungius. The exhibition organizers have dubbed the painters the "Big Four,” a moniker intended to reference the “big five” animals safari-goers hope to see: lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo and rhino.

"Survival of the Fittest" will be on view at the Briscoe from June 14 through Sept. 8.

The title references Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of the Species, which presented novel ideas becoming more widespread at the time of these painters’ careers. The publication also changed how people from Western cultures understood their relationship with wildlife.

The four painters represented in the exhibition traveled the world extensively for their art. This is significant because they were the first European painters to paint wildlife subjects in their natural habitats rather than in captivity. Realism was somewhat of a new goal for these painters but impressionist elements put the animal subjects into focus.

Alongside the 45 works featured in the exhibition, the Briscoe will feature eight by Robert “Bob” Frederick Kuhn, one of the most prolific American wildlife artists, who was greatly influenced by the Big Four.

Additionally, the Briscoe will display taxidermy Cape buffalo, Dall sheep, javelina, bison, Scimitar oryx, turkey, elk and pheasant on loan from the Greg Kowalski Family & Salt Creek Ranch. There also will also be a drawing lab activity and hands-on opportunity to see wildlife's fur and tracks up close.

$35, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Monday, June 14-Sept. 8, Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

NBC purchase of NBA TV rights could end Charles Barkley's San Antonio reign of terror

By Michael Karlis

Sports commentator Charles Barkley has made fun of San Antonio's "big ol' women" since at least 2010.

San Antonio Spurs fans frustrated after Wemby's Nike shoe sells out in minutes

By Michael Karlis

Victor Wembanyama debuted Nike's alien-inspired shoes in February during the NBA All-Star Weekend Rising Stars scrimmage.

Jukebox musical Rock of Ages strutting into San Antonio's Tobin Center

By Caroline Wolff

An earlier cast of Rock of Ages struts its stuff onstage.

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama wanted Star Wars toy to be first big purchase with NBA paycheck

By Sanford Nowlin

Turns out Victor Wembanyama is a Star Wars fan.

NBC purchase of NBA TV rights could end Charles Barkley's San Antonio reign of terror

By Michael Karlis

Sports commentator Charles Barkley has made fun of San Antonio's "big ol' women" since at least 2010.

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama lands spot on NBA All-Rookie team

By Sanford Nowlin

No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama has added yet another feather to his cap.

San Antonio Brahmas secure UFL playoff spot with 20-15 win over Arlington

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Brahmas will take on the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL Conference championship game on June 9.

Youth Movement: Victor Wembanyama and the young Spurs look ahead to a new season

By M. Solis

The Spurs are working to bolster the team's backcourt to augment the skills of Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us