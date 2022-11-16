click to enlarge Patrick Hodgson

offers an experience that allows children of all ages to fulfill their childhood desires to become a dancer or one of the fanciful characters in the classic holiday ballet.This floor-to-ceiling projection follows the similarand will take the stage beforepremieres in January.Visitors tocan dance through 500,000 cubic feet of projections divided into five fantastical worlds, mingling with animated characters and dancers Denis Rodkin and Eleonora Sevenard.The ballet itself is an adaptation of E.T.A Hoffman's 1816 fairy tale "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" and incorporates music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.This immersive take on the classic is produced by Corey Ross, Svetlana Dvoretsky and Slava Zheleznyakov in partnership with Storywall Entertainment.