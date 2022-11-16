New immersive exhibition celebrates classic Christmas tale The Nutcracker

The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle debuts at Lighthouse Artspace in downtown San Antonio on Nov. 19.

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge New immersive exhibition celebrates classic Christmas tale The Nutcracker
Patrick Hodgson
The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle offers an experience that allows children of all ages to fulfill their childhood desires to become a dancer or one of the fanciful characters in the classic holiday ballet.

This floor-to-ceiling projection follows the similar Immersive Van Gogh and will take the stage before Immersive Disney premieres in January.

Visitors to The Immersive Nutcracker can dance through 500,000 cubic feet of projections divided into five fantastical worlds, mingling with animated characters and dancers Denis Rodkin and Eleonora Sevenard.

The ballet itself is an adaptation of E.T.A Hoffman's 1816 fairy tale "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" and incorporates music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

This immersive take on the classic is produced by Corey Ross, Svetlana Dvoretsky and Slava Zheleznyakov in partnership with Storywall Entertainment.

$26.99-$44.99, various times and days, Nov. 19-Dec. 31, Lighthouse Artspace, 221 Burleson St., immersive-nutcracker.com/san-antonio.

