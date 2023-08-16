LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Nike nicknames San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama 'The Extraterrestrial'

The athletic apparel company bestowed the nickname on the Spurs player in new online promotional posts.

By on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 at 1:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A fan holds up a cutout of No. 1 NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama at the Spurs' draft watch party at the AT&T Center. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
A fan holds up a cutout of No. 1 NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama at the Spurs' draft watch party at the AT&T Center.
Nike has unveiled a new marketing campaign centered around No. 1 NBA draft pick  Victor Wembanyama, whom the athletic apparel company has dubbed "The Extraterrestrial."

On Sunday, Nike plastered its social media accounts with photos of the San Antonio Spurs' newest star player sporting the company's new Fleece Tech — an innovation in meant to trap body heat so athletes can remain loose during warmups.

"Who knew aliens wore techxedos," the brand wrote in an Instagram post featuring Wemby. "The Extraterrestrial has landed in #NikeTech."
"#NikeTech really does make the best spacesuit. Going to the moon," Nike wrote in a second post featuring the player.
Wembanyama's out-of-this-world nickname is associated with him having the skills of a guard despite being 7-foot-4. The first reference to him being from someplace other than Earth appears to have originated in October 2022, when LeBron James called the French wonder an "alien" during a press conference.

"We're labeling him like this unicorn thing. Everybody has been a unicorn over the last few years, but he's more like an alien," James said, according to the New York Post. "I've never seen — no one has ever seen — anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is on the floor."

"The Extraterrestrial" joins a growing list of other Spurs great with cool nicknames, from Tim "The Big Fundamental" Duncan and Manu "Obi-Wan" Ginobili to George "Ice Man" Gervin.

Wembanyama will make his NBA pre-season debut during an Oct. 9 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Spurs haven't yet released their full regular season schedule.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

'This is Halloween!' — Tim Burton-themed exhibition debuts at the McNay Art Museum this week

By Caroline Wolff

Tim Burton, Jack Skellington and his dog, Zero, in Jack’s Tower from The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993. Painted wood, metal, plastic, glass, paper, and Styrofoam, with fabric and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Robert L. B. Tobin, TL1994.4.1.3. © Disney © Tim Burton

Traders Village San Antonio unleashes Mesozoic fun with dinosaur-themed corn maze

By Brandon Rodriguez

This year's corn maze at Traders Village will include three difficulty levels.

Study: San Antonio Spurs' arena most injury-prone in the NBA

By Michael Karlis

Since 2010, the Frost Bank Center — the former AT&T Center — averaged 2.6 injuries per game.

San Antonio extends public pool season as heatwave continues

By Michael Karlis

Nine city swimming pools will remain open longer as a result of the heatwave.

Also in Arts

Briscoe Museum closes out Summer Film Series with Jordan Peele's 2022 thriller Nope

By Macks Cook

Nope continues Jordan Peele's directorial legacy of combining sharp cultural criticism with elements of horror and comedy.

Traders Village San Antonio unleashes Mesozoic fun with dinosaur-themed corn maze

By Brandon Rodriguez

This year's corn maze at Traders Village will include three difficulty levels.

Outdoor Family Film Series continues at the Mission Marquee with The Outsiders

By Jace Gertz

The Outsiders depicts the rivalry between two gangs divided by socioeconomic status — the working-class Greasers and upper-crust Socs.

One-woman show The Other Mozart puts the spotlight on Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's sister

By Dean Zach

The Other Mozart is in turns hilarious, eye-opening and bittersweet.
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us