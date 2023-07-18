Nostalgic coming-of-age flick The Sandlot to play at the Mission Marquee this week

click to enlarge Disney+ The cinematic classic nails the details of its time period and evokes a warm and genuine sense of nostalgia.

The City of San Antonio World Heritage Office and Slab Cinema are bringing yet another free outdoor film to Mission Marquee Plaza, this time the 1993 classicThe showing will celebrate the beloved coming-of-age film's 30th anniversary. Set in 1962, the movie follows the shenanigans of a group of kids who play baseball at a sandlot in the San Fernando Valley as newcomer Scottie Smalls (Tom Guiry) struggles to earn their respect.The cinematic classic nails the details of its time period and evokes a warm and genuine sense of nostalgia.Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Food trucks will be on hand to provide something to munch on.