OPERA San Antonio showcases swashbuckling operetta The Pirates of Penzance this week

OPERA San Antonio (OSA), in collaboration with the Classical Music Institute (CMI), will fill the Tobin Center with jaunty jigs and moving ballads in its two-performance run of The Pirates of Penzance
(dir. Sean Curran).
The Gilbert & Sullivan operetta has enamored audiences since 1879 with its comedic renditions of seafaring, swashbuckling and smitten first love.
The Pirates of Penzance
tells the story of Frederic (David Walton), a young man reaching the end of his pirate apprenticeship who has fallen in love with a general's daughter, Mabel (Madison Leonard). When his former shipmates catch wind of the budding romance, they set off a series of practical jokes that throw Frederic off course and pit him against his pirate clan.
Alongside its main cast, the production features 24 local artists as part of the OSA Chorus.
One hour prior to each performance, ticket holders are welcome to attend a free lecture in the Tobin Center's Feik Rotunda. The lecture will recap pertinent pirate history to offer a better understanding of the show's setting.
To reduce financial barriers, OSA will open the production's final dress rehearsal to more than 1,000 students and teachers for free. It also will distribute more than 500 free sponsored tickets to students, teachers, first responders, veterans and low-income residents. More information is available at the OPERA San Antonio website
.
$30-$130, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11 and Saturday, April 13, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
