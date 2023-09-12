BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Pearl celebrates Mexican independence with Viva Dieciséis on Saturday

The free event will feature live music, a grito contest and family-friendly activities including Lotería and guitar-painting.

By on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 2:00 pm

click to enlarge This year's bash will kick off with mariachi music. - Courtesy Photo / Pearl
Courtesy Photo / Pearl
This year's bash will kick off with mariachi music.
Under the cover of darkness one September night in 1810, a priest named Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla in the small Mexican town of Dolores rang a church bell, gathered together his still-sleepy parishioners and delivered a fiery speech now known as the "Grito of Dolores."

That grito, or cry, is now celebrated as the spark that lit the fire of Mexican independence.

More than two centuries later, people around the world celebrate "Dieciséis de Septiembre" as the day it all began. San Antonians will celebrate at the Pearl with live music, a grito contest and family-friendly activities including Lotería and guitar-painting.

The bash kicks off with mariachi performers from Burbank High School, followed later by national anthems and El Grito presented by Consulado de México and the grito contest, during which participants will wave the tricolor high as they deliver stirring cries honoring the sacrifice of Mexicans who died for their country's indepdence.

Dieciséis de Septiembre is just the beginning, though. Additional events are scheduled over the next four weeks for Hispanic Heritage Month at the Pearl.

Free, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, Pearl, 303 Pearl Parkway, (210) 212-7260, atpearl.com.

