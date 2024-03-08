Public Theater of San Antonio rebrands as San Pedro Playhouse, announces new season

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Pedro Playhouse The San Pedro Playhouse's 2024-25 season includes Jersey Boys, Romeo and Juliet and more.

The San Antonio theater company formerly known as The Public Theater has rebranded, returning to its original moniker: the San Pedro Playhouse.The name change pays homage to the theater’s 95-year residency in its San Pedro Springs Park venue, and the legacy that follows such a milestone, according to officials with the organization.“In honoring this rich heritage, we recognize the profound importance of storytelling as a cornerstone of human connection and cultural preservation,” said San Pedro Playhouse President and CEO Asia Ciaravino in a press statement. “Just as many have gathered beneath the shade of the ancient trees in the park to share tales of wisdom and wonder, we aspire to foster an environment where artists can explore, innovate, and amplify their voices.”Along with the announcement of the name change, San Pedro Playhouse released the list of productions for its 2024-25 season. The lineup, titled “Season of Legends,” features a slate of shows considered to be foundational or revolutionary in the realm of theater, includingandSan Pedro Playhouse officials also said the arts organization will continue its collaboration with the Alamo City-based Classic Theatre.The playhouse's former Cellar Theater space has been renamed the Classic Theatre, and will feature a series of productions that presented under the San Pedro Playhouse's umbrella during the 2024-25 season. Actors and staff from both companies will work together on productions, and Classic Theatre tickets will be available for purchase on the San Pedro Playhouse’s website.Season subscriptions and passes are currently available only for existing subscribers for both the San Pedro Playhouse and Classic Theatre. Season subscriptions for new subscribers will become available May 6, and single tickets will go on sale July 1.