Public Theater of San Antonio unveils new leadership team

From left: Christina Casella, Asia Ciaravino, J. Robert "Jimmy" Moore and Rick Sanchez.
The Public Theater of San Antonio — the longest-running theater company in Texas — is ushering in a new era via a four-person leadership team, the first of its kind for the 111-year-old organization.
The new model consists of an executive team of three directors with a president and CEO overseeing the overall direction and vision for the organization, according to Public Theater officials. The theater's board of trustees reorganized the top leadership team to focus on artistic experience for creatives, the audience experience for patrons and sound business practices.
San Antonio nonprofit veteran Asia Ciaravino has returned to her roots and passion for theater as The Public Theater’s new president and CEO. She will oversee Producing Artistic Director J. Robert “Jimmy” Moore, who will lead the overall artistic vision of the theater, Director of Marketing and Audience Experience Rick Sanchez and new Managing Director Christina Casella.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to return to my home in the theatre. Looking forward our theater needs to continue focusing on inclusion, communication, transparency, and creating art that tell everyone’s stories,” Ciaravino said in a statement. “The Public Theater has a unique opportunity to build community and create a safe artistic space for all.”
The new leadership team brings more than 50 collective years of experience to the helm of The Public Theater just weeks after the implementation of a partnership with the Classic Theatre of San Antonio
. The union will see the Classic host its productions during the 2023-24 season in the 60-seat Cellar Theater at the Public Theater’s San Pedro Playhouse.
