San Antonio's Classic Theatre and Public Theater announce new partnership

The Classic will host its 2023-24 productions in the Cellar Theater at the San Pedro Playhouse under the agreement.

By on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 at 4:06 pm

click to enlarge The Classic Theatre will make its home the San Pedro Playhouse for the upcoming theater season. - Courtesy Photo / Classic Theatre of San Antonio
Courtesy Photo / Classic Theatre of San Antonio
The Classic Theatre will make its home the San Pedro Playhouse for the upcoming theater season.
Two of San Antonio's leading professional theater companies have joined their efforts for the 2023-24 season, as the Classic Theatre of San Antonio has announced a partnership with the Public Theater of San Antonio.

As part of the partnership, the Classic will host its productions during the forthcoming season in the 60-seat Cellar Theater at the Public Theater's San Pedro Playhouse.

Additionally, Jimmy Moore, the Classic's Producing Artistic Director, will take on the same role for the Public Theater's upcoming productions. Moore is from San Antonio and has been involved in musical theater since his debut in Camelot at the San Pedro Playhouse in 2002.

Board members of both theaters are optimistic about the partnership.

“This arrangement presents an excellent opportunity for The Classic to settle into a new home,” Alvin Loewenberg, the Classic's board chair, said in a statement. "The shared talents of Jimmy [Moore] and other dedicated leaders will also ensure strong artistic visions for both organizations, and opportunities for cross promotions and creative joint programming."

“We are delighted to not only share space with The Classic Theatre, but also share ideas and our organizations’ joint passion for making San Antonio a place where local theatre is thriving,” stated Dawn Cole, board chair for the Public Theater.

The partnership will go into effect this summer at the beginning of the 2023-24 theater season.

