Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Pulitzer winner Jericho Brown, Judge Nelson Wolff among guests for San Antonio Book Festival

A slate of nearly 100 authors will participate in the May 21 event.

By on Mon, Mar 21, 2022 at 12:20 pm

click to enlarge From left: Poet Jericho Brown, novelist Emma Straub and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO BOOK FESTIVAL
Courtesy of San Antonio Book Festival
From left: Poet Jericho Brown, novelist Emma Straub and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.
For its 10th anniversary, the San Antonio Book Festival is returning in person with Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Jericho Brown (The Tradition), New York Times bestselling author Emma Straub (This Time Tomorrow) and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff (The Mayor and the Judge: The Inside Story of the War Against COVID).

The slate of nearly 100 authors revealed Monday also includes Texas writers Fernando A. Flores (Valleyesque), Sarah Bird (Last Dance on the Starlight Pier) and Stephen Harrigan (The Leopard is Loose). The event will take place at the Central Library and Southwest School of Art on Saturday, May 21.

“For our 10th anniversary, we could not be more thrilled to return to being in person at the Library, which has recently been restored to its glorious ‘enchilada red’ hue,” SABF Executive Director Lilly Gonzalez said in a statement.

“Book festivals foster a sense of community and inspire people to think beyond their individual experiences. Reading is a solitary act, and for the past two years, Texas readers have been plunged deeper into isolation, with books serving as a vital gateway to connecting with the world. It feels extra special to be able to come together for this milestone year.”

The free, all-ages event also will include programming for children and teens. Children's book authors Cariño Cortez (Camila La Magica Makes Tamales) and Stephen Briseño (The Notebook Keeper: A Story of Kindness From the Border) will be in attendance, as well as author Mac Barnett and illustrator Shawn Harris (The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza).

In addition to in-person events, the festival will feature an all-virtual tent with pre-recorded sessions from authors including Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Margo Jefferson (Constructing a Nervous System) and journalist Joshua Prager (The Family Roe).

Locally owned bookstore Nowhere Books will return as the official bookseller for the festival. The full 2022 lineup and event details are available on the SABF website.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange
A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900

A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900
Shiner About a 1.5 hour drive east of San Antonio Head on out to Shiner and hit up the K. Spoetzl Brewery, the home of Shiner Bock beer. The brewery itself is more than 100 years old, making it the oldest independent brewery in the Lone Star State. Tours of the historic brewery are offered daily and are $20. And, of course, every tour concludes with a free Shiner. Photo via Instagram / dixiewillbill

25 small towns within driving distance of San Antonio that are worth a weekend road trip

Arts Slideshows

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange
A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900

A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900
Shiner About a 1.5 hour drive east of San Antonio Head on out to Shiner and hit up the K. Spoetzl Brewery, the home of Shiner Bock beer. The brewery itself is more than 100 years old, making it the oldest independent brewery in the Lone Star State. Tours of the historic brewery are offered daily and are $20. And, of course, every tour concludes with a free Shiner. Photo via Instagram / dixiewillbill

25 small towns within driving distance of San Antonio that are worth a weekend road trip

Arts Slideshows

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange
A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900

A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900
Shiner About a 1.5 hour drive east of San Antonio Head on out to Shiner and hit up the K. Spoetzl Brewery, the home of Shiner Bock beer. The brewery itself is more than 100 years old, making it the oldest independent brewery in the Lone Star State. Tours of the historic brewery are offered daily and are $20. And, of course, every tour concludes with a free Shiner. Photo via Instagram / dixiewillbill

25 small towns within driving distance of San Antonio that are worth a weekend road trip

Trending

San Antonio T-shirt company BarbacoApparel to celebrate anniversary with maker’s market

By Nina Rangel

Jefferson Bodega is located at 1005 Donaldson Ave.

Comedian Katt Williams brings his World War III tour to San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum Saturday

By Mike McMahan

Katt Williams will be in San Antonio on Saturday, March 19.

What the McNay’s rejection of Sarah Fox’s work says about contemporary art in San Antonio

By Abe Asher

These puppets feature in the video commissioned by the McNay.

San Antonio's Artpace debuts its Spring 2022 International Artist-In-Residence exhibitions

By Ashley Allen

San Antonio's Artpace debuts its Spring 2022 International Artist-In-Residence exhibitions

Also in Arts

San Antonio's Artpace debuts its Spring 2022 International Artist-In-Residence exhibitions

By Ashley Allen

San Antonio's Artpace debuts its Spring 2022 International Artist-In-Residence exhibitions

Comedian Katt Williams brings his World War III tour to San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum Saturday

By Mike McMahan

Katt Williams will be in San Antonio on Saturday, March 19.

Look for a shootout as the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans try to extend their seasons

By M. Solis

The Spurs face the Pelicans on Friday at the AT&T Center.

Manila Luzon is the latest Drag Race alum to perform at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

By Sam Sanchez

Manila Luzon is the latest Drag Race alum to perform at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange
More

Digital Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227-0044

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us