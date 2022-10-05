San Antonio Black International Film Festival returns for fourth year with multi-venue event Oct. 6-9

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / SABIFF Khadiga, a narrative short from Egypt, is among the festival's slate of 58 films.

The fourth annual San Antonio Black International Film Festival (SABIFF) is a four-day event highlighting the talents of Black film and TV-series creators from around the globe.This year's events will jump between venues including the Carver Community Cultural Center, St. Philip's College, Magik Theatre and the Carver Public Library, with some taking place virtually.Thursday's opening night will begin with a screening of an episode of the Disney+ animated series. Then, SABIFF will present Bruce W. Smith, the creator and executive director of the show, with its 2022 Ankh Achievement Award.Screenings, workshops, panels and parties will fill the next three days. Some of the 58 films screening during the festival include, a narrative short from Egypt;, a documentary from California; and, an animated short from Trinidad and Tobago."SABIFF 2022 will open your eyes, thoughts and hopefully inspire action for novice or suppressed talent [to] be rejuvenated," said Ada M. Babineaux, SABIFF founder and director, in a statement on the festival website. "If you naturally gravitate towards the skillset of writing, drawing, IT, computers, graphic arts or gaming, this festival is for you."