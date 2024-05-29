San Antonio Choral Society concert on Sunday will preview works chosen for European tour

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Choral Society The concert will take place in downtown's St. John’s Lutheran Church.

The San Antonio Choral Society’sconcert, scheduled for Sunday, June 2, will highlight choral works both new and old.

The 100-voice choir will showcase “haunting melodies of ancient chants to contemporary compositions that challenge the boundaries of vocal expression,” according to organizers. Organist Geoffrey Waite will accompany the choir, which will be under the direction of Jennifer Seighman.



The concert will take place in the beautiful and historic St. John’s Lutheran Church in downtown San Antonio in anticipation of the Choral Society’s France and England tour: From Cathedrals to Castles. Expect to hear works by English, French and American composers, which the group also will perform at prestigious venues such as Holy Trinity Church in Stratford.



Tickets are available for purchase at the Choral Society’s website.



$5-$18, 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 2, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 502 E. Nueva St., (210) 223-2611, sanantoniochoralsociety.org.



