San Antonio favorite Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias will perform at AT&T Center on October 8

Instagram / fluffyguy
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias did nearly a month-long residency in San Antonio last year.
After doing a nearly month-long stand in San Antonio last year, stand-up comic Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is returning this fall for a show at the Alamo City's AT&T Center.
The funnyman will perform Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of his 2022 Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias Back on Tour road trek.
AT&T Center presale begins Thursday, August 4, at 10 a.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Log in using the code "COMEDY" at the AT&T Center website
. General tickets go on sale Friday, August 5, at 10 a.m.
In addition to his weeks-long 2021 engagement at San Antonio's Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, Iglesias made history this year by becoming the first comedian to sell out Dodger Stadium. That show will air as a Netflix's special later this year.
Iglesias is the star and executive producer of the original Netflix comedy series, Mr. Iglesias
, and he lent his voice to the Academy Award-nominated animated film Coco
as well as Space Jam: A New Legacy
.
$51.50–$76.50, 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.