San Antonio high school alumnus to make World Series debut with Texas Rangers on Friday

Rangers rookie Josh Jung is a San Antonio native and Douglas MacArthur High School graduate.

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 4:19 pm

Texas Rangers' third baseman and Douglas MacArthur High School graduate Josh Jung will play in his first World Series game tonight against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Instagram / @Josh6Jung
Texas Rangers' third baseman and Douglas MacArthur High School graduate Josh Jung will play in his first World Series game tonight against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
As the Texas Rangers prepare to play their first World Series game in 12 years, a local San Antonio high school is wishing one of their alums good luck.

Ranger rookie third baseman Josh Jung — also voted in as an All-Star this season — is a San Antonio native and graduate of Douglas MacArthur High School.

As Jung prepares to play in his first World Series game ever, the folks at North East Independent School District wished him good luck on the district’s official Facebook page on Thursday.

“The road to the World Series starts at MAC!” NEISD wrote in the social media post. “Join us in wishing MacArthur HS graduate and Texas Ranger Josh Jung GOOD LUCK as he represents NEISD and Texas in the WORLD SERIES!”

NEISD’s Facebook post has garnered 481 likes and 352 shares as of press time.

After graduating from MAC, Jung played baseball at Texas Tech University before being drafted by the Rangers in 2019.

San Antonians can cheer Jung and the Rangers as they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington at 7 p.m. on Friday.

