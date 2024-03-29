San Antonio Pets Alive, Petco to hold $25 dog adoption event this Saturday

click to enlarge
San Antonio Pets Alive has helped save 68,000 cats and dogs from euthanasia since 2011, according to officials with the nonprofit.
Folks looking to expand their furry family on Easter weekend are in luck. San Antonio Pets Alive is offering discount dog adoptions this Saturday in conjunction with retailer Petco.
Canines large and small, young and old will be up for adoption for $25 during the Petco Love Adoption Event
from noon to 4 p.m. The adoptions will take place at the pet-supply chain's location at 6001 NW Loop 410.
All dogs and puppies adopted during the event are already spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on their vaccinations, according to San Antonio Pets Alive.
A complete album of dogs and cats available for adoption from is available on San Antonio Pets Alive's website
. The nonprofit has helped save 68,000 cats and dogs from euthanasia since 2011, according to its officials.
