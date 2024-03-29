Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

San Antonio Pets Alive, Petco to hold $25 dog adoption event this Saturday

The dogs and puppies are already spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on their vaccinations.

By on Fri, Mar 29, 2024 at 3:52 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio Pets Alive has helped save 68,000 cats and dogs from euthanasia since 2011, according to officials with the nonprofit. - Facebook / San Antonio Pets Alive
Facebook / San Antonio Pets Alive
San Antonio Pets Alive has helped save 68,000 cats and dogs from euthanasia since 2011, according to officials with the nonprofit.
Folks looking to expand their furry family on Easter weekend are in luck. San Antonio Pets Alive is offering discount dog adoptions this Saturday in conjunction with retailer Petco.

Canines large and small, young and old will be up for adoption for $25 during the Petco Love Adoption Event from noon to 4 p.m. The adoptions will take place at the pet-supply chain's location at 6001 NW Loop 410.

All dogs and puppies adopted during the event are already spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on their vaccinations, according to San Antonio Pets Alive.

A complete album of dogs and cats available for adoption from is available on San Antonio Pets Alive's website. The nonprofit has helped save 68,000 cats and dogs from euthanasia since 2011, according to its officials.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

