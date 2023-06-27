San Antonio Philharmonic names former councilman Roberto Treviño as its first executive director

click to enlarge
Facebook / Councilman Roberto C. Treviño
Roberto Treviño speaks at a public appearance during his third term on city council.
The San Antonio Philharmonic — the orchestra assembled last year
from the ashes of the San Antonio Symphony — has named Roberto Treviño, a former three-term city councilman, as its first executive director.
Treviño, an architect by profession, served on the Philharmonic's board during its inaugural season. Additionally, he chaired city council's Arts and Culture Committee and served on the city-county task force that worked to stabilize the Symphony during a 2018 financial crisis.
“His passion, dedication, and wealth of knowledge about the arts, the orchestra and the city make him the right person to build on our success," Philharmonic board chair Brian Petkovich said of Treviño.
Former musicians from the San Antonio Symphony launched the San Antonio Philharmonic last summer after the board overseeing the financially troubled 83-year-old orchestra voted to pull the plug on it.
The Symphony Society of San Antonio said it saw no other way to resolve a nine-month strike by the musicians. However, performers in the group said board plans to cut salaries, benefits and the size of the ensemble to improve its balance sheet would result in the orchestra's demise.
Since then, the San Antonio Philharmonic has performed a full season of concerts and presented performances for 27,000 area students. The orchestra unveiled plans for its second season in May.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed