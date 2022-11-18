San Antonio Spurs, Josh Primo settle sexual misconduct lawsuit with former team psychologist

Former team psychologist Hillary Cauthen alleged that Primo exposed himself to her nine times.

By on Fri, Nov 18, 2022 at 10:56 am

click to enlarge The Spurs released 19-year-old guard Josh Primo in late October. - Photo via Instagram / spurs
Photo via Instagram / spurs
The Spurs released 19-year-old guard Josh Primo in late October.
The San Antonio Spurs have settled with former team psychologist Hillary Cauthen, who this month sued the team, alleging that now-former player Josh Primo exposed himself to her on multiple occasions, the Express-News reports.

Cauthen attorney Tony Buzbee told the daily that, despite earlier reports to the contrary, the psychologist has also settled with Primo. There are no public details about the settlements, but Buzbee said "the parties have agreed to resolve the matter."

Cauthen dropped her lawsuit Wednesday against San Antonio Spurs LLC and Primo "with prejudice," meaning she can't refile, according to Bexar County court records.

Even so, Cauthen's agreements with the team and Primo don't affect a separate criminal investigation by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office into her allegations against the former Spurs guard, the Express-News reports.

In the lawsuit filed Nov. 3, Cauthen alleged that Primo, 19, exposed himself to her at least nine times during private therapy sessions between August 2021 and July 2022. She also argued that the Spurs organization and General Manager Brian Wright — who she said was made aware of the situation this January — did little to correct it.

The Spurs declined to renew Cauthen's contract in August, according to her legal filing. The team abruptly released 19-year-old Primo in late October, offering little explanation at the time.

Spurs Head Coach Greg Popovich declined comment on the settlement following the team's 112-130 loss Thursday to the Sacramento Kings.

However, Popovich did reaffirm his support for Wright, telling Express-News sports reporter Tom Orsborn he has "total confidence" in the general manger, whom he called a "good man" and a "hard worker."

In a statement, Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said the Spurs are taking "measures to ensure that all parties involved are treated with dignity and respect." He also said the organization is working with Cauthen and other experts to review and improve the team's workplace processes and procedures.

