TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

San Antonio Spurs' latest classic-edition jersey throws back to days of George 'Iceman' Gervin

The design is nearly identical to the original away jerseys used during the team’s inaugural ABA season in 1973.

By on Mon, Jul 11, 2022 at 11:53 am

click to enlarge The Spurs' latest throwback jersey is modeled after the ones the team wore in 1973. - TWITTER / @SPURS
Twitter / @spurs
The Spurs' latest throwback jersey is modeled after the ones the team wore in 1973.
The Spurs on Monday unveiled the team's latest classic-edition jersey, this one commemorating the team's 50 years in San Antonio.

Paying homage to the earliest rendition of the Spurs uniform, the black-on-black jersey color with white outlining the numbers and lettering is nearly identical to the original away jerseys used during the team’s inaugural ABA season in 1973. It's timed for the start of the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

Given the period the gear looks back on, it's fitting the Spurs chose George "Iceman" Gervin to reveal the new jersey. The NBA legend built his career while wearing the iconic design.

Fans have long asked for throwback gear that takes the Spurs’ rich history all the way back to its roots. The complete collection will include shirts, hoodies and caps. More merchandise is expected in September.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Everyone we saw celebrating vibrant local culture at San Antonio's F.R.I.D.A. Fest

Everyone we saw at San Antonio's F.R.I.D.A. Fest celebrating colorful local culture
All the fun and creative people we saw at San Antonio's Chancla Fest block party

All the fun and creative people we saw at San Antonio's Chancla Fest block party
You can actually take the stairs at the Tower of the Americas. It’ll only take you 952 steps to reach the top of the 750-foot-tall structure. Photo via Instagram / nanastravelbook

20 useless facts about San Antonio you can use to impress out-of-towners
All the fun and fireworks from the Fourth of July celebration at San Antonio's Woodlawn Lake

All the fun and fireworks from the Fourth of July celebration at San Antonio's Woodlawn Lake

Arts Slideshows

Everyone we saw celebrating vibrant local culture at San Antonio's F.R.I.D.A. Fest

Everyone we saw at San Antonio's F.R.I.D.A. Fest celebrating colorful local culture
All the fun and creative people we saw at San Antonio's Chancla Fest block party

All the fun and creative people we saw at San Antonio's Chancla Fest block party
You can actually take the stairs at the Tower of the Americas. It’ll only take you 952 steps to reach the top of the 750-foot-tall structure. Photo via Instagram / nanastravelbook

20 useless facts about San Antonio you can use to impress out-of-towners
All the fun and fireworks from the Fourth of July celebration at San Antonio's Woodlawn Lake

All the fun and fireworks from the Fourth of July celebration at San Antonio's Woodlawn Lake

Arts Slideshows

Everyone we saw celebrating vibrant local culture at San Antonio's F.R.I.D.A. Fest

Everyone we saw at San Antonio's F.R.I.D.A. Fest celebrating colorful local culture
All the fun and creative people we saw at San Antonio's Chancla Fest block party

All the fun and creative people we saw at San Antonio's Chancla Fest block party
You can actually take the stairs at the Tower of the Americas. It’ll only take you 952 steps to reach the top of the 750-foot-tall structure. Photo via Instagram / nanastravelbook

20 useless facts about San Antonio you can use to impress out-of-towners
All the fun and fireworks from the Fourth of July celebration at San Antonio's Woodlawn Lake

All the fun and fireworks from the Fourth of July celebration at San Antonio's Woodlawn Lake

Trending

Free flip-flop themed Chancla Fest taking place in San Antonio on Friday

By Michael Karlis

The theme of this years San Anto Cultural Arts Barrio Block Party is chanclas.

McNay exhibition of 5 queer, Asian American artists aims to shatter the 'model minority' stereotype

By Marco Aquino

The work of artist Antonius-Tin Bui challenges stereotypes of Asian Americans as apolitical and submissive.

From Brownsville to Balenciaga: South Texas non-binary model Fish Fiorucci seizes the moment

By Bryan Rindfuss

Fiorucci photographed by Essentials Creative (left); with Euphoria star Alexa Demie at Balenciaga in Paris; at the New York Stock Exchange show.

Two San Antonio teens among finalists for duct tape brand's Stuck at Prom scholarship contest

By Nina Rangel

Two San Antonio-area teens show off their duct-tape tuxes.

Also in Arts

Free flip-flop themed Chancla Fest taking place in San Antonio on Friday

By Michael Karlis

The theme of this years San Anto Cultural Arts Barrio Block Party is chanclas.

CineFestival San Antonio kicking off its annual celebration of Latinx film on Thursday

By Tommy Escobar

The documentary Pepe Serna: Life Is Art, which celebrates the influence of Mexican American character actor Pepe Serna (left), kicks off the festival.

Briscoe Museum showcases Dances With Wolves as part of its 2022 Summer Film Series

By Kiko Martinez

Costner, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor, not only starred in the lead role but also made his directorial debut with Dances With Wolves.

Touring production of TV's The Masked Singer will unmask a 'mystery celebrity' in San Antonio

By Mike McMahan

The campy TV sensation is headed straight from your living room to the stage.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us