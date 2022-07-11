San Antonio Spurs' latest classic-edition jersey throws back to days of George 'Iceman' Gervin

click to enlarge Twitter / @spurs The Spurs' latest throwback jersey is modeled after the ones the team wore in 1973.

The Spurs on Monday unveiled the team's latest classic-edition jersey , this one commemorating the team's 50 years in San Antonio.

Paying homage to the earliest rendition of the Spurs uniform, the black-on-black jersey color with white outlining the numbers and lettering is nearly identical to the original away jerseys used during the team’s inaugural ABA season in 1973. It's timed for the start of the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

Given the period the gear looks back on, it's fitting the Spurs chose George "Iceman" Gervin to reveal the new jersey. The NBA legend built his career while wearing the iconic design.



Fans have long asked for throwback gear that takes the Spurs’ rich history all the way back to its roots. The complete collection will include shirts, hoodies and caps. More merchandise is expected in September.