San Antonio Spurs release additional 1,500 season-ticket memberships

Fans can select packages and seat locations during the franchise's Thursday, Aug. 24, select-a-seat event, which will let fans explore the arena before making their purchase. Those wanting to participate should . Building on the excitement swirling around No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs have released an additional 1,500 season-ticket packages in the lower and balcony levels of the Frost Bank Center.Those options include a full season with 42 home games, a half season with 20 games and a 10-home game plan, according to team officials.select-a-seat event, which will let fans explore the arena before making their purchase. Those wanting to participate should RSVP online , according to team officials

What's more, the Spurs are making group tickets available for each home game this season, offering discounts of up to 20% for companies, organizations and parties of 10 or more, officials said.