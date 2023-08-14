LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio Spurs release additional 1,500 season-ticket memberships

The expanded ticket offerings follow the team landing Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick.

By on Mon, Aug 14, 2023 at 3:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Spurs are offering an additional 1,500 season-ticket packages for the Frost Bank Center's lower and balcony levels. - Courtesy Photo / Spurs Sports and Entertainment
Courtesy Photo / Spurs Sports and Entertainment
The Spurs are offering an additional 1,500 season-ticket packages for the Frost Bank Center's lower and balcony levels.
Building on the excitement swirling around No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs have released an additional 1,500 season-ticket packages in the lower and balcony levels of the Frost Bank Center.

Those options include a full season with 42 home games, a half season with 20 games and a 10-home game plan, according to team officials.

Fans can select packages and seat locations during the franchise's Thursday, Aug. 24, select-a-seat event, which will let fans explore the arena before making their purchase. Those wanting to participate should RSVP online, according to team officials.

What's more, the Spurs are making group tickets available for each home game this season, offering discounts of up to 20% for companies, organizations and parties of 10 or more, officials said.

“Given the enthusiastic fan response this off-season, we’ve expanded our range of season ticket membership options to fit diverse budgets and schedules,” Spurs Senior Vice President of Business Development and Membership/Ticket Operations Tim Salier said in a media statement. 

Single game tickets for the Spurs 2023-24 season are available for purchase at Spurs.com and on Ticketmaster.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

'This is Halloween!' — Tim Burton-themed exhibition debuts at the McNay Art Museum this week

By Caroline Wolff

Tim Burton, Jack Skellington and his dog, Zero, in Jack’s Tower from The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993. Painted wood, metal, plastic, glass, paper, and Styrofoam, with fabric and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Robert L. B. Tobin, TL1994.4.1.3. © Disney © Tim Burton

New Trinity Press book compiles 40 favorites from TPR's storytelling program Worth Repeating

By Bryan Rindfuss

Filmmaker and author John Phillip Santos speaks at one of TPR’s Worth Repeating events.

Spurs superfan and Gregg Popovich share viral moment

By Brandon Rodriguez

Spurs superfan and Gregg Popovich share viral moment

48 Hour Film Project to showcase new works from San Antonio filmmakers at Saturday screening

By Colin Houston

Local filmmakers had two days to make their entries for the competition.

Also in Arts

'This is Halloween!' — Tim Burton-themed exhibition debuts at the McNay Art Museum this week

By Caroline Wolff

Tim Burton, Jack Skellington and his dog, Zero, in Jack’s Tower from The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993. Painted wood, metal, plastic, glass, paper, and Styrofoam, with fabric and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Robert L. B. Tobin, TL1994.4.1.3. © Disney © Tim Burton

New Trinity Press book compiles 40 favorites from TPR's storytelling program Worth Repeating

By Bryan Rindfuss

Filmmaker and author John Phillip Santos speaks at one of TPR’s Worth Repeating events.

Tobin Center presents free screening of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Friday

By Jace Gertz

The "threequel" was released to critical acclaim.

48 Hour Film Project to showcase new works from San Antonio filmmakers at Saturday screening

By Colin Houston

Local filmmakers had two days to make their entries for the competition.
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us