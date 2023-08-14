San Antonio Spurs release additional 1,500 season-ticket memberships

[
click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Spurs Sports and Entertainment
The Spurs are offering an additional 1,500 season-ticket packages for the Frost Bank Center's lower and balcony levels.
Building on the excitement swirling around No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs have released an additional 1,500 season-ticket packages in the lower and balcony levels of the Frost Bank Center.
Those options include a full season with 42 home games, a half season with 20 games and a 10-home game plan, according to team officials.
Fans can select packages and seat locations during the franchise's Thursday, Aug. 24,
select-a-seat event, which will let fans explore the arena before making their purchase. Those wanting to participate should RSVP online
, according to team officials.
What's more, the Spurs are making group tickets available for each home game this season, offering discounts of up to 20% for companies, organizations and parties of 10 or more, officials said.
“Given the enthusiastic fan response this off-season, we’ve expanded our range of season ticket membership options to fit diverse budgets and schedules,” Spurs Senior Vice President of Business Development and Membership/Ticket Operations Tim Salier said in a media statement.
Single game tickets for the Spurs 2023-24 season are available for purchase at Spurs.com
and on Ticketmaster.
