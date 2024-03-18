San Antonio Spurs to play in Wembanyama's hometown of Paris next season

click to enlarge
Victor Velter
Victor Wembanyama played for the Paris' Metropolitans 92 basketball club before playing being drafted by the San Antonio Spurs last year.
It’s official: Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will play a game next summer in the star's hometown of Paris, France, Coach Gregg Popovich confirmed to reporters, the Express-News reports
Word of the Silver and Black’s trip abroad came following the team's stunning 122-115 overtime victory against the Brooklyn Nets at Austin’s Moody Center. The Spurs were playing in the Texas capital as part of franchise's annual I-35 series.
Wembanyama, the season's No. 1 draft pick, said he's excited at the prospect of playing in front of Paris fans.
“I’m looking forward to it very much,” Wembanyama said during the post-game presser
. “Obviously, it’s going to be probably the game or the games that are going to be very important to me, because of course it’s me coming back from where I come from, especially [because it] might be in my city or around the city. It’s going to be very special. Also, it is going to allow me to see maybe my family in the middle of the season, which doesn’t happen often. So it’s great.”
The Spurs are no strangers to international games, playing their first game abroad in a preseason matchup against the Houston Rockets in Mexico City in 1994, according to San Antonio online sports blog Air Alamo
Since then, the team has played preseason and regular season games and scrimmages in Italy, Russia, Germany and Turkey.
Even so, folks will have to wait until the 2024-2025 NBA Regular season schedule is released later this summer to find out who the Spurs will face in the French capital.
