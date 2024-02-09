Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

San Antonio Spurs trade Doug McDermott to the Indiana Pacers

The Silver and Black also got a second-round draft pick and cash in the deal.

By on Fri, Feb 9, 2024 at 9:57 am

click to enlarge Doug McDermott has been with San Antonio since 2021. - Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Doug McDermott has been with San Antonio since 2021.
The Spurs have traded small forward Doug McDermott in exchange for Marcus Morris of the Philadelphia 76ers plus a second-round draft pick and cash, officials with the San Antonio NBA franchise said Friday.

McDermott, a veteran power forward, will go to the Indiana Pacers under the three-team deal. As part of the transaction, San Antonio picked up a Los Angeles Clippers 2029 pick the 76ers obtained in an earlier trade.

The Spurs acquired McDermott in a 2021 trade with the Indiana Pacers. During his time with San Antonio, he appeared in 161 games, averaging 9.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists, according to the team.

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

