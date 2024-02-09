San Antonio Spurs trade Doug McDermott to the Indiana Pacers

click to enlarge Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs Doug McDermott has been with San Antonio since 2021.

9.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists, according to the team.



The Spurs have traded small forward Doug McDermott in exchange for Marcus Morris of the Philadelphia 76ers plus a second-round draft pick and cash, officials with the San Antonio NBA franchise said Friday.McDermott, a veteran power forward, will go to the Indiana Pacers under the three-team deal. As part of the transaction, San Antonio picked up a Los Angeles Clippers 2029 pick the 76ers obtained in an earlier trade.The Spurs acquired McDermott in a 2021 trade with the Indiana Pacers. During his time with San Antonio, he appeared in 161 games, averaging