San Antonio Spurs will face off against LeBron's Lakers on Friday

Expect a warm reception for former Spur Lonnie Walker IV in his return to San Antonio.

By on Tue, Nov 22, 2022 at 8:53 am

LeBron James continues his historic pursuit of NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record when the Lakers tip-off the first of two consecutive games against the Spurs at the AT&T Center.

After parting ways with head coach Frank Vogel over the summer, it's been a rocky start for Los Angeles, who entered the season with a flawed roster and lofty aspirations. Based on current projections and barring injuries, James is expected to break the all-time scoring mark in January versus the Nets in Brooklyn, offering a silver lining to a cloudy campaign for the Lakers.

San Antonio's tandem of Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell has led the way in scoring for the youthful Spurs, a team that's shown grit and perseverance in a rebuilding season.

The Spurs have leaned heavily on Johnson and Vassell, particularly from beyond the arc, while ranking among the league leaders in team assists. Expect a warm reception for former Spur Lonnie Walker IV in his return to San Antonio.

$49 and up, 7 p.m. , AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, KENS.

