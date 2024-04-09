San Antonio Spurs will face off Friday with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets

click to enlarge Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama high-fives teammate Devin Vassell during a matchup against the Houston Rockets earlier this season.

The NBA champion Denver Nuggets, led by league MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic, are scheduled to make their only San Antonio stop this season.Jokic was masterful against the Spurs in Austin last month, knocking down 31 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in a 117-106 win for the Nuggets. After the loss, Spurs reserve Zach Collins commented on the emotional toll of possibly the worst season in franchise history."No one wants to lose this many games," Collins told reporters. "We definitely saw this year going a lot different, but here we are. There's no choice but to keep pushing and keep trying to get better. Stay in the gym and keep gelling together with this group. It's no question that losing this much hurts, and we're not trying to get used to it."Barring a late-season surge, San Antonio should once again have a 14% chance to land the first pick in the draft at the NBA Draft Lottery next month. With Victor Wembanyama on the roster and another impact player potentially on the way, the rebuild continues for the Spurs.