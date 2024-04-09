Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio Spurs will face off Friday with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets

Jokic was masterful against the Spurs in Austin last month, knocking down 31 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

By on Tue, Apr 9, 2024 at 9:59 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama high-fives teammate Devin Vassell during a matchup against the Houston Rockets earlier this season. - Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama high-fives teammate Devin Vassell during a matchup against the Houston Rockets earlier this season.
The NBA champion Denver Nuggets, led by league MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic, are scheduled to make their only San Antonio stop this season.

Jokic was masterful against the Spurs in Austin last month, knocking down 31 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in a 117-106 win for the Nuggets. After the loss, Spurs reserve Zach Collins commented on the emotional toll of possibly the worst season in franchise history.

"No one wants to lose this many games," Collins told reporters. "We definitely saw this year going a lot different, but here we are. There's no choice but to keep pushing and keep trying to get better. Stay in the gym and keep gelling together with this group. It's no question that losing this much hurts, and we're not trying to get used to it."

Barring a late-season surge, San Antonio should once again have a 14% chance to land the first pick in the draft at the NBA Draft Lottery next month. With Victor Wembanyama on the roster and another impact player potentially on the way, the rebuild continues for the Spurs.

$28 and up, 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com, Bally Sports SW-SA.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Reports: Nike will begin selling Victor Wembanyama 'alien' sneakers next month

By Michael Karlis

Nike signed Victor Wembanyama to shoe deal with a reported $100 million.

San Pedro Playhouse and Classic Theatre offer a San Antonio-style take on Shakespeare

By Amber Esparza

The play is set at Hot Wells ruins on San Antonio's South Side.

Memorial service for beloved San Antonio ventriloquist Nacho Estrada taking place this weekend

By Michael Karlis

Nacho Estrada and his dummy Maclovio pose for a promo shot.

Poetry collection Texas, Being offers exploration of 'brutal and beautiful' state

By Yvette Benavides

The collection features 47 poems about the state of Texas.

Poetry collection Texas, Being offers exploration of 'brutal and beautiful' state

By Yvette Benavides

The collection features 47 poems about the state of Texas.

Memorial service for beloved San Antonio ventriloquist Nacho Estrada taking place this weekend

By Michael Karlis

Nacho Estrada and his dummy Maclovio pose for a promo shot.

The McNay embraces maximalism with the De La Torre Brothers exhibition 'Upward Mobility'

By Bryan Rindfuss

De La Torre Brothers, Colonial Atmosphere

Reports: Nike will begin selling Victor Wembanyama 'alien' sneakers next month

By Michael Karlis

Nike signed Victor Wembanyama to shoe deal with a reported $100 million.
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us