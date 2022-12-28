San Antonio Spurs will face off with Southwest Division rivals the Dallas Mavs this weekend

click to enlarge Spurs / Reginald Thomas II The Spurs have a puncher’s chance in their New Year’s Eve showdown against their longtime foes, provided they can keep their starters healthy.

Southwest Division rivals face off on Saturday night when league darling Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Spurs.After guard Jalen Brunson's departure to the New York Knicks over the summer via free agency, the Mavericks have struggled to find a consistent secondary scorer to compliment Doncic, who's putting up MVP numbers.Following last season's unlikely Western Conference Finals appearance, Doncic has carried the load for Dallas, and his league usage rate only ranks behind that of Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo.Injuries continue to play a factor for the Spurs, who sat out five players, including three starters, in a staggering loss to the Phoenix Suns earlier this month.Maverick’s Coach Jason Kidd has described his squad as “a team that lives or dies by three,” suggesting the Spurs have a puncher’s chance in their New Year’s Eve showdown against their longtime foes, provided they can keep their starters healthy.