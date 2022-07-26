San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House now hiring creepy people for its fall season

The east-of-downtown attraction is now hiring for 150 positions for its fall season, ranging from actors to cashiers.

Tue, Jul 26, 2022

click to enlarge The 13th Floor's haunted house in downtown San Antonio is a popular place to get spooked each year. - Instagram / 13thfloorsa
Instagram / 13thfloorsa
The 13th Floor's haunted house in downtown San Antonio is a popular place to get spooked each year.
San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House is looking for a few good monsters. And some staff members and makeup artists too.

The east-of-downtown attraction is now hiring for 150 positions for its fall season, ranging from actors to cashiers, according to a press release. Applicants must be 17 years or older and need not have haunted house or acting experience, just a "passion for all things Halloween and a willingness to learn from the haunted house experts."

"This year is going to be unlike any other," 13th Floor San Antonio Performance Manager Bree Castro said in a statement. "We are going big at the 13th Floor San Antonio this season. We're adding new sets, special effects, and more to our iconic downtown location, and we need scary good people to help us bring it all to life!"

Those who think they've got the ghoulish goods can submit an application through the haunted house’s website to schedule an in-person audition.

