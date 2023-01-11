San Antonio's Martin Luther King Jr. March and Celebration makes its return on Monday, Jan. 16

The march will be held in-person for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 1:05 pm

click to enlarge The march culminates with a park celebration at Pittman-Sullivan Park. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
The march culminates with a park celebration at Pittman-Sullivan Park.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, San Antonio's Martin Luther King Jr. March and Celebration — one of the largest such gatherings in the United States — will take place in person for 2023.

The 36th annual event will start at Martin Luther King Jr. Academy and culminate with a park celebration at Pittman-Sullivan Park.

As in years past, the park celebration will include a main stage with multicultural performances, a health and wellness zone, a youth area, food and merchandise vendors and information booths.

Free, 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Academy, 3501 Martin Luther King Drive, Pittman-Sullivan Park, 1101 Iowa St., sa.gov.

