San Antonio's Martin Luther King Jr. March and Celebration makes its return on Monday, Jan. 16

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon The march culminates with a park celebration at Pittman-Sullivan Park.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, San Antonio's Martin Luther King Jr. March and Celebration — one of the largest such gatherings in the United States — will take place in person for 2023.The 36th annual event will start at Martin Luther King Jr. Academy and culminate with a park celebration at Pittman-Sullivan Park.As in years past, the park celebration will include a main stage with multicultural performances, a health and wellness zone, a youth area, food and merchandise vendors and information booths.