San Antonio's Mission Marquee to screen family-friendly musical comedy Vivo on Saturday

Featuring the music-loving kinkajou Vivo and his beloved owner Andres, the computer-animated musical comedyweaves a lively story about unlikely friendship and the tropical rain forest mammal's quest to fulfill his destiny.Directed by Kirk DeMicco and Brandon Jeffords, the film is likely to appeal tofans since Lin-Manuel Miranda both wrote the engaging songs and voices the titular animal protagonist.The outdoor Mission Marquee Plaza welcomes adults, kids and pets, meaning folks can pack picnic baskets, bring along lawn chairs and turn the free screening into a late-summer family outing.