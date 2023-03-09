San Antonio's Tobin Center hosts free outdoor screening of Hidden Figures Friday

Set during the 1960s space race, the film tells the true story of Black female mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson and Dorothy Vaughan, who worked as human computers to get astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

click to enlarge Octavia Spencer (right) plays Dorothy Vaughan in Hidden Figures. - Twentieth Century Fox
Twentieth Century Fox
Octavia Spencer (right) plays Dorothy Vaughan in Hidden Figures.
H-E-B Cinema on Will's Plaza is bringing the critically acclaimed 2016 drama Hidden Figures back to the screen for one night.

Set during the 1960s space race, the film tells the true story of Black female mathematicians Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) and Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), who worked as human computers to get astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

Facing racism and misogyny in addition to the threat of being replaced by machines, the women triumphed by contributing to one of history's boldest scientific advances.

Arrive early at 6:35 p.m. for a lecture from UTSA Physics Professor Kelly Nash to learn more about the incredible women who inspired the award-winning film. Science demonstrations and other activities are scheduled beforehand. Full concessions and bar will be available, and attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets, though chairs are also available at the venue.

Free, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

