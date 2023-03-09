San Antonio's Tobin Center hosts free outdoor screening of Hidden Figures Friday

click to enlarge Twentieth Century Fox Octavia Spencer (right) plays Dorothy Vaughan in Hidden Figures.

H-E-B Cinema on Will's Plaza is bringing the critically acclaimed 2016 dramaback to the screen for one night.Set during the 1960s space race, the film tells the true story of Black female mathematicians Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) and Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), who worked as human computers to get astronaut John Glenn into orbit.Facing racism and misogyny in addition to the threat of being replaced by machines, the women triumphed by contributing to one of history's boldest scientific advances.Arrive early at 6:35 p.m. for a lecture from UTSA Physics Professor Kelly Nash to learn more about the incredible women who inspired the award-winning film. Science demonstrations and other activities are scheduled beforehand. Full concessions and bar will be available, and attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets, though chairs are also available at the venue.