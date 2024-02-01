San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama picked for NBA's 2024 Rising Stars showcase

click to enlarge Kiko Martinez Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama poses with a basketball during the team's recent media day.

The accolades just keep rolling in for French phenom Victor Wembanyama.On Thursday, the NBA named the San Antonio Spurs forward one of 28 players who earned a spot to compete in the league's 2024 Rising Stars showcase. The annual event, which features a three-game mini-tournament, will air live at 8 p.m. on TNT on Friday, Feb. 16.Wembanyama has appeared in 41 games for the Spurs, averaging 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and an NBA-best 3.12 blocks in 28.6 minutes, according to NBA officials. He leads the rest of the league's rookies in each of those categories.Wemby also posted seven games with at least 20 points and five blocks — the most in the NBA this season — and is the only rookie to rack up at least 800 points, 400 rebounds and 120 blocks over that time period. What's more, in the Spurs' Jan. 10 win over Detroit, he became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with zero turnovers.Since the Rising Stars' 1994 inception, Wembanyama is the 11th Spur to play in the tournament.