Social media on fire over ESPN speculation Wembanyama wants out of San Antonio

The hot take came during Tuesday's episode of NBA Today, and lots of Spurs fans aren't having it.

By on Thu, Mar 7, 2024 at 3:02 pm

Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama has appeared frustrated at times this season, but San Antonio sports fans aren't buying ESPN commentators' claims he's ready to jump ship.
Meradith Garcia
Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama has appeared frustrated at times this season, but San Antonio sports fans aren't buying ESPN commentators' claims he's ready to jump ship.
San Antonio basketball fans' social media accounts lit up after ESPN commentators speculated that Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama is tired of losing and may request a trade.

During Tuesday's episode of NBA Today, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said the French rookie may jump to another team unless Spurs management can surround him with players at his level.

"Victor is here. Victor is ready to win," Shelburne said. "I know [the Spurs] have this idea that they're going to take two or three years and find the right core, and they're all going to be on the same timeline. But, I don't know how patient [Wembanyama] is going to be because, when I watch him play, that man is competitive. He wants to win."

Shelburne said she gives Wemby a year until he requests a trade, adding "I don't think he wants to sit here at the bottom of the lottery standings."

Co-host Kendrick Perkins agreed.

"Look, for the first time, the pressure is on Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs," the Celtics legend said. "They better get the pieces around him, because this kid is different. He's thinking differently as an old soul. He's about winning now; he's not trying to lose."

San Antonio sports personalities and Spurs fans took to social media to call bullshit.

Longtime Express-News columnist Cary Clack pointed out in a tweet that analysts said the same thing about Spurs legends David Robinson and Tim Duncan at the start of their careers.

"Thirty-five years later and 5 championships later, and they still can't comprehend that a superstar may want to spend the entirety of his career in San Antonio and never leave the city," Clack wrote. "Even by noted big market shill Ramona Shelburne's standards, this is pathetic," X user @josh_eich chimed in. "60 games into Wemby's rookie season and we're trying to start the 'should he request a trade in the next 2 seasons' discourse." Perhaps the most level-headed response came from Express-News sports writer Tom Petrini.

"They're mostly saying that Wembanyama's talent means the Spurs should accelerate the timeline and acquire talent, which is fair," Petrini tweeted. "Less fair to imply that Wemby himself is impatient, or that San Antonio isn't gonna get any pieces because they didn't trade for Dame immediately."
Petrini is referring to the off-season trade of Damien Lillard. The eight-time NBA All-Star expressed interest in coming to San Antonio before being traded from Portland to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Of course, it wouldn't be a San Antonio sports controversy without Alamo Sportscast host Mike Jimenez weighing in.

During Tuesday's episode of the podcast, Jimenez said he doesn't trust what Wembanyama tells the media, adding that the rookie's recent body language suggests he's unhappy with the Spurs.

"I am saying that I don't trust any athlete on what they say unless they're being blunt like Dejounte Murray was, blunt like Draymond Green — they I can trust," Jimenez said during a discussion with fellow sports commentator Carolina Teague. "Anyone else, it doesn't matter. If it's Keldon, Devin Vassell, Victor Wembanyama, I don't believe anything that they say to the media."
Debate about whether Wembanyama is happy in the Alamo City isn't likely to fizzle out any time soon, especially as the team limps to the end of a losing season.

Earlier this season, Wembanyama checked himself into a game without seeking the approval of Coach Gregg Popovich, and the rookie has appeared frustrated on the court at times.

Late last month, following the Spurs' 105-114 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wembanyana told reporters that fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert has managed to find so much success in Minneapolis because "he's not here by himself" and is instead surrounded by talented players.

Before Wembanyama was even drafted by the Spurs, he indicated he's eager be a champion. The French phenom told ESPN's Brian Windhorst he's "trying to win a ring ASAP."

Time will tell just how patient Wemby is willing to be as he chases that prize.

