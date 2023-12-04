Teatro Audaz presents Texas premiere of holiday-themed play It's a Wonderful Vida

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Teatro Audaz
From left: Mason Anthony Ortiz, Miranda Valdez, Rey Valdez, Ruby Ruiz, Guillermo DeLeon and Esai Gomez star in It's a Wonderful Vida.
San Antonio theater company Teatro Audaz offers a look inside the home of a 1950s Chicano family and their atypical Christmas experience with Herbert Siguenza's It's a Wonderful Vida
.
Set in Corpus Christi's Molina neighborhood, the play follows the immigrant Pacheco family as they work to assimilate and chase the elusive American dream. While the Pachecos may seem like a normal Mexican American family, their holiday experience veers beyond the ordinary as mysterious figure Santi Clos "Nick" intervenes to help the family so he can earn his Santa Hat.
Directed by Nora Moreno-Jarrell, the play makes its Texas premiere Thursday, Dec. 7, at San Antonio College's McCreless Theater. San Diego-based playwright Siguenza will attend the Dec. 9 performance and hold a post-show platica, or talk, with the cast and audience.
$15-$35, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7-17, McCreless Theater, 799 W. Dewey Place, teatroaudaz.com.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed