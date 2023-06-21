VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

The Lightning Thief musical will electrify the Magik Theatre's stage July 1-Aug. 6

The musical features professional actors performing an adaptation of one of San Antonio's most famous exports.

By on Wed, Jun 21, 2023 at 12:43 pm

click to enlarge The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, which opens in July, promises fun for all ages. - Courtesy Photo / Magik Theatre
Courtesy Photo / Magik Theatre
This summer, Hemisfair will transform into Mount Olympus as the Magik Theatre stages The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.

The musical is based on the first book in the bestselling young adult series written by San Antonio native Rick Riordan.

The Lightning Thief is a story of teenage angst and discovery wrapped up in a mock-Greek epic. The story follows Percy Jackson (played by James Cazares), a teenaged New Yorker diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia who discovers that his father is Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea. From there, in a search for Zeus' master lightning bolt, he is launched into an odyssey which takes him from Camp Half-Blood to the Underworld to the infamous Lotus Hotel and Casino. Along the way, he befriends the satyr Grover (Ian Eller) and fellow demigod Annabelle (Izabella Montes), the daughter of Athena.

The musical features a rollicking original rock score and lyrics from Broadway composer Rob Rokicki and a book by Joe Tracz. The Magik's production is directed by Anthony Runfola.

Guests can experience the magic in-person from July 1-Aug. 6, including special ASL-interpreted, sensory-friendly and pay-what-you-wish performances scheduled for late July.

$18.80-$33.50, 2 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, July 1-Aug. 6 (additional showtimes available online), Magik Theatre, 420 S. Alamo St., (210) 227-2751, magiktheatre.org.

