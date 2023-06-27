Tobin Center caps off Pride Month programming with An Evening with George Takei

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Takei is best known for his potrayal of Hikaru Sulu, the helmsman of the USS Enterprise in the original Star Trek series.

The Tobin Center boldly goes where it has never gone before with its latest special guest: George Takei.The august actor, author and activist's career spans more than 60 years and features myriad stage and screen roles. However, Takei is best known for his potrayal of Hikaru Sulu, the helmsman of the USSin the originalseries — an icon of early Asian American representation in media.Takei's work goes beyond his most iconic role, though. He's also a forceful advocate for those facing injustice, which he's experienced first as a child in Japanese-American internment camps during World War II and later as a gay man in the United States.Takei brings his wealth of life experience to the Tobin Center stage in a time when fighting anti-Asian hate and attacks on LGBTQ+ rights is all the more important.