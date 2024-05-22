Tobin Center's new season of musicals will include Dear Evan Hansen and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / The Tobin Center The Tobin Center's Frost Signature Series will bring six Broadway musicals to the performing arts facility.

Starting in June, a host of favorite stage productions will bring the magic of Broadway to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.



The 2024-25 season of the Tobin's Frost Signature Series will bring six musicals to the Alamo City that have won a total of 20 Tony Awards and 15 Drama Desk Awards. All will take place in the H-E-B Performance Hall, and each is scheduled for just one or two performances.



Shrek the Musical, scheduled for June, offers a lively adaptation of the family friendly animated movie. The musical became a classic with its first production in 2008 and features the sassy donkey, feisty princess and green ogre beloved by generations of moviegoers.



The much-talked-about Dear Evan Hansen arrives in September. The production is a coming-of-age musical that originated in D.C. and is currently on its second national tour. Following the play's success, Dear Evan Hansen has been adapted into a book and a film.



For fans of classic soul and R&B, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations chronicles ups and downs of the revered Motown group, while R.E.S.P.E.C.T. centers Aretha Franklin’s music career.