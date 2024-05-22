SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Tobin Center's new season of musicals will include Dear Evan Hansen and more

The Addams Family, Shrek The Musical and two productions centered around classic soul and R&B are coming to the San Antonio stage.

By on Wed, May 22, 2024 at 7:51 am

The Tobin Center's Frost Signature Series will bring six Broadway musicals to the performing arts facility.
Courtesy Photo / The Tobin Center
The Tobin Center's Frost Signature Series will bring six Broadway musicals to the performing arts facility.
Starting in June, a host of favorite stage productions will bring the magic of Broadway to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

The 2024-25 season of the Tobin's Frost Signature Series will bring six musicals to the Alamo City that have won a total of 20 Tony Awards and 15 Drama Desk Awards. All will take place in the H-E-B Performance Hall, and each is scheduled for just one or two performances.

Shrek the Musical, scheduled for June, offers a lively adaptation of the family friendly animated movie. The musical became a classic with its first production in 2008 and features the sassy donkey, feisty princess and green ogre beloved by generations of moviegoers.

The much-talked-about Dear Evan Hansen arrives in September. The production is a coming-of-age musical that originated in D.C. and is currently on its second national tour. Following the play's success, Dear Evan Hansen has been adapted into a book and a film.

For fans of classic soul and R&B, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations chronicles ups and downs of the revered Motown group, while R.E.S.P.E.C.T. centers Aretha Franklin’s music career.

The Tobin Center also is reviving Curtain Talks and Cocktails for a second season. The Broadway-focused lecture series hosted by Trinity University professor Nathan Stith will cover the musicals of Disney, Sondheim, Bob Fosse and Kander & Ebb. It will conclude with an in-depth look at West Side Story.

The full season of the Frost Signature Series will include:

The Addams Family  (Tickets from $49.50)
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 10
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 11

Shrek the Musical (Tickets from $35.50)
8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23
8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24

Dear Evan Hansen (Tickets from $64.50)
8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6
2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations (Tickets from $35.50)
2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025
2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025

Menopause 2  (Tickets from $34.50)
3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. (Tickets from $49.50)
8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025

Subscriptions and single tickets for this series are on sale now via the Tobin Center.

