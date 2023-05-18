Traders Village's third annual sunflower field debuts this weekend

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Paramee Sukrit
The field will be open to explore each week from Friday-Sunday.
For all those needing a field day or looking to unleash their inner Van Gogh, Traders Village will be opening its annual sunflower field on Friday, May 19.
Visitors can explore the expanse of green and yellow in southwest San Antonio via the sprawling maze which runs through it. The field spans 10 acres, or about eight football fields.
Admission is $11.99 for persons three and up, and tickets can be purchased in advance online
. Additionally, parking at Traders Village costs $5 and guarantees access to other Traders Village attractions such as its flea market stalls, amusement park rides and family-friendly games.
Visitors can also upgrade their tickets for $17.99 to include an all-day ride wristband for Traders Village's carnival attractions.
According to a press release, the field will be open on weekends until the blossoms "fade away," likely in mid-June. However, opening hours are subject to change based on weather conditions.
“This will be our third year with the sunflower field and each year we get just a little bit better,” said Traders Village San Antonio marketing manager Brian A. Billeck. “Our goal is to create traditions where memories are made. There is nothing like a good sunflower field to help that along."
$11.99-$17.99, 6-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Traders Village, 9333 SW Loop 410 at Old Pearsall Road, (210) 623-8383, tradersvillage.com/san-antonio.
