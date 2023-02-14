Drag duo Trixie and Katya descend upon San Antonio for sold out show at the Majestic Theatre

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Trixie and Katya Live! The duo promises no shortage of dancing, acting, wigs, stunts and props during their sold-out San Antonio performance.

Though neither made it to the finals on Season 7 of, fan favories Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova rose to fame and haven't stopped ruling in their own right.Performing together on the web seriessince 2016, they're prepping for a new theater tour. The bottle blonde pair's San Antonio stop is one of just two Texas dates and comes after their successful TV debut, Viceland'sand the cementing of their status asbest-selling co-authors withKnown for improv comedy that frequently skewers both pop culture and LGBT stereotypes, the duo promises no shortage of dancing, acting, wigs, stunts and props during a sold-out San Antonio performance that might be worth seeking tickets for on the resale market.