Drag duo Trixie and Katya descend upon San Antonio for sold out show at the Majestic Theatre

The bottle blonde pair's San Antonio stop is one of just two Texas dates.

By on Tue, Feb 14, 2023 at 11:58 am

click to enlarge The duo promises no shortage of dancing, acting, wigs, stunts and props during their sold-out San Antonio performance. - Courtesy Photo / Trixie and Katya Live!
Courtesy Photo / Trixie and Katya Live!
The duo promises no shortage of dancing, acting, wigs, stunts and props during their sold-out San Antonio performance.
Though neither made it to the finals on Season 7 of RuPaul's Drag Race, fan favories Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova rose to fame and haven't stopped ruling in their own right.

Performing together on the web series UNHhhh since 2016, they're prepping for a new theater tour. The bottle blonde pair's San Antonio stop is one of just two Texas dates and comes after their successful TV debut, Viceland's The Trixie & Katya Show, and the cementing of their status as New York Times best-selling co-authors with Trixie and Katya's Guide to Modern Womanhood.

Known for improv comedy that frequently skewers both pop culture and LGBT stereotypes, the duo promises no shortage of dancing, acting, wigs, stunts and props during a sold-out San Antonio performance that might be worth seeking tickets for on the resale market.

Sold Out, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

