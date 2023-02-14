Drag duo Trixie and Katya descend upon San Antonio for sold out show at the Majestic Theatre

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Trixie and Katya Live!
The duo promises no shortage of dancing, acting, wigs, stunts and props during their sold-out San Antonio performance.
Though neither made it to the finals on Season 7 of RuPaul's Drag Race
, fan favories Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova rose to fame and haven't stopped ruling in their own right.
Performing together on the web series UNHhhh
since 2016, they're prepping for a new theater tour. The bottle blonde pair's San Antonio stop is one of just two Texas dates and comes after their successful TV debut, Viceland's The Trixie & Katya Show,
and the cementing of their status as New York Times
best-selling co-authors with Trixie and Katya's Guide to Modern Womanhood
.
Known for improv comedy that frequently skewers both pop culture and LGBT stereotypes, the duo promises no shortage of dancing, acting, wigs, stunts and props during a sold-out San Antonio performance that might be worth seeking tickets for on the resale market.
Sold Out, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
