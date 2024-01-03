Wembanyama ignores San Antonio Spurs coach Popovich, checks self into game

As the Spurs trailed by 16 points, the Hall of Fame coach pulled Wembanyama out with 3:07 left in the fourth quarter. Although the game appeared all but over, the Silver and Black went on a run, cutting the Grizzlies' lead to 11.
"I just talk to the coach, and I say, 'Yeah, I played 25 minutes already. What is two more?'" Wembanyama told reporters after the game. "Looking back, I understand their point of view, but at the moment, it's frustrating."
Wembanyama continued: "I wasn't allowed to sub in, but I still did it, and the coach sent me out right after."
The 7-foot-3 French phenom has been playing limited minutes since developing right ankle soreness on Dec. 19. He re-injured the same ankle after being accidentally tripped by a ball boy before the Spurs' Dec. 23 matchup against the Mavericks.
"In a certain amount of time, we will take more pictures and that will determine whether the minutes thing changes or not," Popovich said on Tuesday. "It is the same [number of minutes] every night. I think we were a minute off tonight. Twenty-four minutes is the deal."
