Wembanyama ignores San Antonio Spurs coach Popovich, checks self into game

click to enlarge Meradith Garcia No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks to reporters at a media event.

With 1:46 left and the Spurs on a run, the 19-year-old walked past Popovich and checked himself into the game. Wembanyama then dunked on Grizzlies' forward Jaren Jackson Jr., cutting the lead to 8. Despite the dunk, Popovich pulled out Wembanyama with 1:10 to go.

