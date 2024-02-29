FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Wonder Theatre makes its debut in new San Antonio venue with Kinky Boots on March 8

The theater company has moved into the space that formerly housed the beloved Santikos Bijou movie theater.

By on Thu, Feb 29, 2024 at 11:30 am

Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price after he inherits his late father's struggling shoe factory.
Courtesy Photo / Wonder Theatre
Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price after he inherits his late father’s struggling shoe factory.
San Antonio’s Wonder Theatre kicks off its 2024 season with its production of the sparkling Broadway hit Kinky Boots (dir. Morgan Clyde), beginning on March 8.

The musical’s opening night will also be Wonder Theatre’s inaugural performance in its new venue at the Wonderland of the Americas. The theater company has moved into the space that formerly housed the beloved Santikos Bijou movie theater, which closed its doors in 2022 after 35 years of operation.

Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price (Nick DeGraw Glavac) after he inherits his late father’s struggling shoe factory. Charlie, finding his life completely uprooted, reluctantly sets out to revive the business as a show of respect to his father. He soon falls into a creative rut, downing drinks at the pub nightly in desperate attempts to spark ideas. One night, in the midst of a bar fight, Charlie meets Lola (Myles Harris), a drag queen with an encyclopedic knowledge of shoes.

Before long, the unlikely friendship morphs into an industrious business partnership as the pair realizes they have more in common than they ever could’ve imagined. With dazzling costumes, a Tony Award-winning score and a message of unwavering acceptance, Kinky Boots runs the emotional gamut from forlorn to fierce.

Tickets for Kinky Boots, as well as passes for the full 2024 season, are available to purchase now on the Wonder Theatre website. Upcoming productions include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Wiz, The Prom, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

$18-$32, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8-30, Wonder Theatre, 4522 Fredericksburg Road, Ste. A-90, (210) 267-8388, wondertheatre.org.

