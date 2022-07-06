WWE comes to San Antonio following controversy surrounding CEO Vince McMahon

click to enlarge Courtesy of AT&T Center WWE Monday Night Raw's stop at the AT&T Center comes at a curious time for the WWE brand.

Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro, Rey Mysterio, Damian Priest, Bobby Lashlet and other superstars will enter the ring for an episode of the pro-wrestling TV seriesThe stop at the AT&T Center comes at a curious time for the WWE brand after CEO Vince McMahon recently stepped down from his top position following a misconduct scandal in mid-June.The WWE's board is investigating an allegation that McMahon paid a former female employee $3 million to stay mum about an affair he had with her."I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation," McMahon said in a statement. "I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are. I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our Company."As of press time, McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, has taken over as interim chair and CEO.