Winner: McNay Art Museum

6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.

(210) 824-5368

mcnayart.org

The McNay Art Museum's gorgeous grounds, old San Antonio feel, world-class permanent collection and varied exhibitions arguably make it the Alamo City's most accessible place to experience visual art. After all, how many other facilities, here or anywhere else, can claim to be operated from a 1929 Spanish revival mansion while offering access to works by masters such as Paul Cézanne, Pablo Picasso, Georgia O'Keeffe, Diego Rivera and Mary Cassatt, to name just a few. The McNay's centuries-spanning collection of European and American art includes access not only to a breathtaking array of paintings but a sculpture garden that unleashes the imaginations of visitors young and old. The museum's free general admission from 4-9 p.m. Thursdays and noon-5 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month also makes it a favorite for students, families or anyone on a budget.

2. San Antonio Museum of Art

200 W. Jones Ave.

(210) 978-8100

samuseum.org

3. Contemporary at Blue Star

116 Blue Star

(210) 227-6960

contemporarysa.org