Acclaimed San Antonio fusion restaurant Curry Boys BBQ plans second location

Curry Boys BBQ is located at 536 E. Courtland Place.
San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ, a north-of-downtown eatery which has drawn critical praise for its fusion of South Texas and Southeast Asian flavors, is planning a second location, this one in Stone Oak, news site MySA reports
Owners Sean Wen, Andrew Samia and Andrew Ho will open their new venture somewhere in the northern part of the Alamo City, where they feel they can reach a new audience, Wen told the news site.
"We just feel like there is a unique opportunity to expand and highlight the food scene in an area that we believe craves local experiences," Wen said. "We also have so many friends and family that live in that area, so it made sense for us to give them — and everyone else who lives up north — an easier opportunity to enjoy our food."
Curry Boys' menu centers around bowls that mix smoked Texas brisket with complex and creamy curries, jasmine rice, cilantro and fried shallots. Its other fusion dishes also incorporate fresh ingredients and complex recipes from the owners' childhoods.
The culinary mashup has earned the bright-pink eatery at 536 E. Courtland Place raves from media outlets including Texas Monthly
Wen didn't share an address or projected opening date for the new Curry Boys with MySA.
