Revamped Fredericksburg Food and Wine Festival reveals event details

Facebook / Fredericksburg Food & Wine Fest
The 2024 Fredericksburg Food & Wine Fest will feature a grand tasting event.
The Fredericksburg Food and Wine Festival has unveiled plans for its 2024 iteration, including a new look and enhanced experiences, organizers said Wednesday.
Slated for Oct. 25-26, the event will take over the sprawling Marktplatz on Fredericksburg's Main Street, hosting more than 25 culinary booths along with 38 wineries, breweries and distilleries. The gathering also will offer specialty activations including a curated Sundry Shop and Sparkling Wine Garden.
This year's Fredericksburg Food and Wine Festival's programming will include an intimate “street” dinner, an off-site interactive brunch, a yoga and wine experience, family-friendly fun and a grand tasting event, organizers of the Texas Hill Country event also said.
Established in 1991 by the late Robert Oberhelman, owner of Bell Mountain Winery, the Fredericksburg Food and Wine Festival promotes Texas wines and showcases local culinary talent. The nonprofit organization is led by the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce.
Badges for the festival
go on sale this July.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed